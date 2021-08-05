Golf
Pryor Creek
Wednesday Night Ladies
Flags: 1, Lisa Perry; 2, Kami Martinez; 3, Andi Halsten; 4, Sue Vinton; 5, Sandy Wilson; 6, Lisa Perry; 7, Tracy Kangas; 8, Cindy Taylor; 9-Julie Stops.
Par 3
Seniors 8/5-Scramble
1st, tie, 51, Riley Goggins/John Boll/Ed Helgeson/Bill Axtell; Ken Foos/George Boe/John Mota/Bob Hagen; 2nd, tie, 52, Fred Faber/Jerry Narum/Tom Fox/ Mel Raatz; Max Erickson/Jim Brown/Walt Davidson/Bart Rice; Daryl Stricker/ Kim Flohr/Keith Buxbaum/Charles Paris.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Alternate Shot matches
Randy Holm/Dave Williams 4 & 3 over Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong
Gary Doll/Si Simonsen even with Glenn Hageman/Rob McDonald
Bob Holloway/Rick Lorenz 3 & 2 over Larry Brensdal/Dan Tryan
Ralph Blee/Jack Wahl 2 & 1 over Phil Pugrud/Tom Schillinger
Dale Hayter/Robert Marshall 1-up over Bob Frank/Gary Shampeny
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Gross: Lisa Forsberg, Toni Bender, 40
Net: Dani Bestrom, 29
Flags: 1, Mandi Reynolds; 2, Jessica Malek; 3, Carol Beam; 4, Toni Bender; 5, Patty Cooper; 6, Ashlee Strong; 7, Traci Hirsch; 8, Emily Kreiger; 9, Deb Dougherty.
