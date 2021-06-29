Big Sky State Games
T-shirt Deadline Approaching
The deadline to purchase t-shirts at the best price for the 36th annual Big Sky State Games will arrive soon (see below for specific deadlines). Shirts will be guaranteed for every participant who signs up by Thursday, and everyone who registers by the end of that day will be entered to win a $100 prize. Registration can be completed at bigskygames.org.
Specific sport deadlines: June 30: Open Water Swimming. July 1: Volleyball-Middle School/Scholastic. July 2: Swimming; Muzzle Loading* (Location is Havre City Police Department). July 5: Golf – Juniors Individual; Gravel Race*; Softball. July 8: 5-Stand, Sporting Clays, Skeet Shooting *; Action Shooting Sports*; Equestrian Horse & Pony Show; Flag Football; Soccer – Youth & Adult; Volleyball – Adult. July 9: Track & Field. July 11: Armwrestling; Billiards; Bowling; Cornhole; Cycling (Mountain Bike; Road Race; Time Trial; Enduro); Disc Golf; Equestrian Jumping & Dressage; Golf – Individual 16+ and Best Ball; Handball; Pickleball; Racquetball; Rifle Pistol*; Speed Climbing; Table Tennis; Taekwondo; Tennis; Trap Shooting*; Triathlon/Duathlon; Volleyball-Quads; Weightlifting (Olympic). July 21: Shooting PRS .22 LR. July 22: Cowboy Action & Wild Bunch Shooting*
*Onsite Registration (if allowed)
Open Water Swimming set for Friday
The Open Water Swimming event at the Big Sky State Games will take place on Friday at Lake Elmo. The deadline to register online at bigskygames.org is Thursday, and check-in will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Friday. The rolling schedule will begin at 8 a.m. featuring the 1K, 3K and 400 meters.
Golf
Eaglerock
Tuesday Seniors
Orange Ball-2 Net Scores: Ron Peterson, Jim Keeling, Don Charpentier, Dick Dye 114; Allen Krum, Greg Charnesky, Dick Kosmicki, Parris Atherton 119; Roger Ditto, Dale Nagel, Roy Schmidt, Mike Quade 120; Ron Hirsch, Lane Snyder, Chuck Morgan, Walt Archer 120; Dan Tryan, Luis Diaz, Terry Laughery, Dan Dinardi 121.
Flags: Scott McMillin, Mike Quade, Dale Nagel, Robert Foote
Laurel
Swinging for a Cure Scramble
Women: Lisa Reiter-Kass Crawford 66; Joyce Pulley-Barb Grubbs 72; LuLu McQueen-Marcia Hafner 74; Tracey Michael-Therese Dickey 75; Luanne Engh-Dee Baxter 75.
Men: Bryan Stewart-Jim King 63; Randy Michael-Jack Brilz 65; Terry Caekaert- Eli Caekaert 65.
Yegen
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Team Low Net: Susan Shald, Julie Hilliard, Lynn Tuell, Penny Sipes 137.9; Elaine Rist, Dorean Blackketter, Jean Becker, Carol Gilham 138.6; Nancy Willkom, Norine Maier, Nancy Schieno, Donna Lance 144.9.
Ladies Night
Flags: 10. Natalie Heinzeroth; 11. Robin Deguara; 12. Renea Parker; 13. Jennie Jones; 14. Mary Harris; 15. Mona Bailey; 16. Alice Lauren; 17. Leslie Sills; 18. Jackie Rose.
Yellowstone
St. Vincent Healthcare Marynell Heringer Memorial Scramble
Overall Gross: Tarra Grazley-Pfister/Heather Elkin & Anna DeMars/Amanda Johnson 60.
Net: Katie Edwards/Katie Muchunovich & Lilly Corning/Erin Heringer 54; Lisa Perry/Susanne Vinton & Chris Risser/Molly Schwend 55; Shannon Jensen/Jill Venable & Toni Bender/Erin Augustine 56; Kee Dunning/Debra Bonogofski & Stacy Stellflug/Jenny Auer 56.
Tuesday Night League
Results: 1, Clint Reynolds/Barbara Reynolds 31; 2, Jeffrey Winkler/Julie Winkler 33; 3 (tie) Ed Dean/Bonnie Dean 36; 3 (tie) Joe Blaseg/Karyl Blaseg 36; 5, Whitney Robinson/Cheryl Robinson 37; 6, Steve Zabawa/Susan Sullivan 38; 7, John McCalla/Jennifer McCalla 38; 8, Scott Wickam/Kelly Wickam 38.
Flags: 3, Jeff Winkler; 5, Tyler Crennen; 8, Trena Boyd; 9, Gary Simonich.
Hilands
Men’s Fun Night
1-2-3 Waltz: Mike Hansen/Brad Anderson/Craig Wiggs/Dean Studer 59; Andrew Cox/Rich Hageman/Chet Birkeland/Dwight Mackay 60; Jim Pickens/Tim Mascarena/Dale Hudiburgh/Jerry Hanson 60.
