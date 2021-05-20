Bowling
Registration for the Sunset Bowl adult/junior league is open. The league begins Monday, June 7, and will consist of three-person teams with adults and youths bowling together. For information, call 406-656-6211 or visit Sunset Bowl on Central Avenue.
Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors
2 Net Scores: Dan Tryan, Lane Snyder, Don Charpentier, Ken Haag 117; Allen Krum, Ron Hirsch, Pat Joyce, Dick Dye, John Witner 120; Charlie Peaton, Les Jensen, Tye Schulz, Roy Schmidt 120; Tom Feeley, Jim Keeling, Dick Jonasen, Mike Quade 123;
Flags: Don Charpentier, Ken Haag, Dale Mack, Tom Feeley.
Pryor Creek
Wednesday night ladies
Flags: 10 Jane Wallace, 12 Nancy Schieno, 13 Kaya Pease, 14 Connie Nance, 15 Andi Halsten, 16 Jane Wallace, 17 Nancy Schieno, 18 Tylynn Left Hand.
