Golf
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Shamble, 2 Net: B.Graves, D. Hudiburgh, A. Geiger and E. Hammer 56, M. Hanson, J. Hanson, L. Larson, and J. Koessler 63, R. Hageman, D. Owen, D. Mackay, J. Korell and D. Rye 63.
Laurel
Hole-In-One
Jay Galt aced an unspecified hole at 150 yards using a 5-iron. Witnesses: Brandon Hatvelot/Brad Cayko/Jimmy Carlson.
Seniors
Shamble: Bill Huyser Bill Bernhardt James Murphy Jim Wagner 192, John Palagyi Jack Brilz Terry Caekaert James Faust 206.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Shamble Best Ball: Brad Jensen, Ken Sandvik, Bill Smoot, Dale Peterson 125, Ed Dean, Tom King, Todd Baugh, Wayne Hirsch 127.
Yegen
Seniors
Pro Am, 1 Gross/2 Net: Jim Ashcraft/Ron Syens/Gary Salimeni/Neal Nash 195, David Reda/Steve Hellenthal/Doug Green/ Bob Gilbertson 195, Jim Doll/George Allen/Ralph Snodgrass/Bob Peterson 202, John Steele/Lew Gundlach/Bob Fannon/Bob Schuler 202, Gary Good/Wes Stahl/Larry Karls/Michael Jennings 203.
Flags: 4 David Reda, 6 Steve Hellenthal, 7 Jim Ashcraft, 10 Ken Laddusaw, 14 George Allen, 16 Bill Comstock.
Lake Hills
Seniors
Shamble
9 holes: Steve Ballock, Mike Devous, Bruce Mueller, Tom Willis 60, John Glen, Oren Jones 61, Lanny Fred, Tex Kiedrowski, Kent Richmond 61.
18 holes: Jim Brown, Ted Cerise, Todd Koepp, Ken Weber 120, Dan Tryan, Ron Cole, Stan Kondracki, Jack Wahl 120, Joe Barbero, Glenn Hageman, Randy Holm, Mike Quade 121, Bill Benjamin, Bob Frank, Dave Maier, Chuck Morgan 122, Gary Doll, Bob Holloway, Steve Wimpfheimer 122.
Flags: 3 Dave Maier, 11 Milt Strong, 17 John Glen, 18 Tom Shillinger.
Wednesday Evening League
Low Gross: Cat Everist/Victoria Konitz/Shirley Ebert 43.
Low Net: Dell Kay Bertino 25.
Flags: 1, Carla Jones; 2, Victoria Konitz; 3, Jessica Malek; 4, Laurie Mohl; 5, Pam Kaufman; 6, Iris Hart; 7, Iris Hart; 8, Cat Everist; 9, Brenda Mason.
Par 3
Hole-In-One
Bob Gaughen aced hole no. 6 using an unspecified club at 146 yards. Winesses: Ralph Snodgrass/Tom Fox/John Boll.
Ladies League
Low Putts
Flight 1: Judy Hugelen 28, Pat Pitt 31, Ginny Simpson 31, Rebecca Hagen 32, Penny Sipes 32, Nancy Schieno 33, Corrine Grimm 33, Elvira Wilcox 33.
Flight 2: Carol Jensen 28, Kathy Mcgregor 34, Peggy O’Brien 35, Jeanne Astle 36, Karen Smith 36, Laurie Dolan 36.
Flight 3: Carolyn Collis 36, Judy Pirtz 36, Jean Becker 37, Judy Reid 38, Jeanette Bejot 39, Donna Newell 39, Leslie Sills 39.
Flight 4: Margaret Solheim 35, Janet Cook 37, Joanne Dodd 37, Sylvia McCalla 37, Jane Connelly 38, Kathie Riggs 39.
Flight 5: Alice Nickoloff 36, Barb McGregor 37, Dez Wyman 40, Kitty Brauer 42.
Seniors
Low Putts
Flight 1: 1, Ken Foos 28; 2 (tie), Pete Buford/Riley Goggins/Eddie Sandoval/Jerry Rivinius 31.
Flight 2: 1, John Boll 30; 2, Kim Flohr; 3 (tie), John Payagyi/Jack Butorac 32.
Flight 3: 1, Dick Wesnick 30; 2, Jerry Marnum 31; Fred Faber/Charles Paris 34.
Flight 4: Dick Hilgendorf 32; Bob Gaughen 34; 3 (tie), Gary Amundson/Jim Sadowski 35.
Pryor Creek
Flight 1: Gross: John Felicioni 77, Marty Derrig 80, Joe Sukut 81, Ned Johnerson 83. Net: Patrick Garrison 69, Randy Bodley 72, Ace Barcus 72, Kirt Christensen 73.
Flight 2: Gross: Sonny Westerman 80, Jerry Olson 84, Roger Ditto 85, Cliff Frank 86. Net: Bill Lackman 69, Martin Rukstad 70, Jim Torske 73, Cliff Schell 74.
Flight 3: Gross: Ron Engelhardt 86, Tom Romine 88, Kim Carlson 89, Ron Carlson 91. Net: Bruce Dunkin 67, Gary Scheutzle 72, Ray Hicks 74, Barry Bolton 74.
Flight 4: Gross: James Pickens 87, Jim Lee 90, Bruce Rost 91, Dick Jonasen 92. Net: Wally Sims 67, Dave Davidson 70, Lee Ash 70, Jim Herold 72.
Flight 5: Gross: Jim Rex 96, Gary Mjolsness 97, Harvey Susott 100, Cliff Amundsen 100. Net: Don Marlenee 70, Charles Jensen 73, Gene Bohleen 74, Sam Stearns 75.
Ladies Wednesday Night League
Flags: 10, Cora Chandler; 11, Kami Martinez; 12, Sandy Wilson; 13, Cora Chandler; 14, LaVon Ashworth; 15, Kami Martinez; 16, Cindy Bushman; 17, Jane Wallace; 18, Donna Newell.
Rugby
Magic City 7s Rugby Camp
The camp is June 14-18 at the Rose Park Rugby Pitch.
The times are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those 10 years and younger and noon to 4 p.m. for those 11 and older.
The camp fee is $75. Registration is available the day of the camp, but please arrive a half hour early. Scholarships are available.
For information, visit MC7sRUGBY on Facebook or call Adam Kuchin at 406-318-9770 or John Dahl at 406-855-3146.
