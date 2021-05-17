Golf
Hole-In-One
Jesse Mota aced the 155-yard No. 12 hole Monday at Par 3 using a 7-iron. Witnesses: Gigi Meinhardt, Lowell Dunlop and Austin Srauduhar.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Pro-Am format
Front 9: Gary Good-Steve Schieno-Scott Armstrong-Dan Kooyman 94; Russ Brown-Dave Kennedy-Eugene Tuka-Dennis McKnire 101; Joe Bridges-Steve Hellenthal-Bob Eggbrecht-Chuck Willkom 101; Tom Shupak-Eddie Sandoval-Lyle Gabrian-Ed Helgeson 103; Mike Holtz-Bruce Rost-Greg Smith -Sam Deckert 103; Bill Comstock-Todd Rowan-Dave Hilde-Neal Nash 103.
Back 9: Bob Turnquist-David Pope-Tom Dilts-Samuel Young 90; Lane Snyder-Lew Gundlach-Larry Karls-Leroy Morse 99; Richard Steiner-Gary Salimeno-Tom Worden-John Schafer 100; Charles Peaton-Joe Ginelias-Mark Lemm-Bob Ille 100; Jim Doll-Ray Schuld-Ron Smith-Ralph Snodgrass 101; John Kemp-Ted Rist-Roy Schmidt-Clarke Coulter 101.
Flags: 1, Ed Butler; 4, Earl May; 8, Joe Bridges; 10, Rico Brennan; 13, Michael Miller; 13, Gary Lefor.
Pryor Creek
JW Skins Game
Elmer Link Course
Results: Anderson/Payovich, 11 skins; Steffes/Weatherhead, 4 skins; Porter/Rogge, 3 skins.
