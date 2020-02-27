Basketball

Men's City League

A/B1: Team Martin 2, Practice Squad 0; Blue Cats 98, T.O. Jones Construction 76; One Hit Wonders 91, Beer Boylers 45.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 234-256-221-711, Fireball, 207 avg.

Fireside: Matt Lawson, 245-235-220-700, Fireball, 200 avg.

Swimming

Billings Aquatic Club

The Billings Aquatic Club won the male, female and overall team titles at the Montana Short Course State Championships. 

State Champions

Vanessa Sheridan - 50 Fly, 100 Free, 100 IM, 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free

Peter Thompson - 1000 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Back, 1650 Free, 100 Free

Myrka Hardy - 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free

Liam Kerns - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Breast

Tucker Rice - 500 Free, 1000 Free, 1650 Free

Lexi Carey - 1000 Free, 1650 Free

Ella Klies - 200 Fly, 1650 Free

Samantha Sheridan - 1000 Free

Kaleb Montgomery - 100 Breast

Claire Kaufman - 200 Fly

Kylie Tininenko - 200 Fly

Long Huynh - 200 Fly

Carter Brown - 100 Fly

Myah Kunz - 50 Breast

Relay State Champions

10 & Under Girls - 400 Free Relay - V Sheridan, J Cancro, S Hasiak, Th Kandawasvika

10 & Under Girls - 200 Free Relay - Th Kandawasvika, J Cancro, S Hasiak, V Sheridan

10 & Under Boys - 200 Medley Relay - J Johnson, K Montgomery, C Brown, J Schmalz

11-12 Girls - 400 Free Relay - M Hardy, K Early, B Rehm, E Klies

15 & Over Boys - 400 Free Relay - J Pflughoft, L Kerns, S Keyes, P Thompson

15 & Over Boys - 200 Medley Relay - P Thompson, L Kerns, T Apps, J Pflughoft

15 & Over Boys - 200 Free Relay - J Pflughoft, S Keyes, L Kerns, P Thompson

