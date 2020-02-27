Basketball
Men's City League
A/B1: Team Martin 2, Practice Squad 0; Blue Cats 98, T.O. Jones Construction 76; One Hit Wonders 91, Beer Boylers 45.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 234-256-221-711, Fireball, 207 avg.
Fireside: Matt Lawson, 245-235-220-700, Fireball, 200 avg.
Swimming
Billings Aquatic Club
The Billings Aquatic Club won the male, female and overall team titles at the Montana Short Course State Championships.
State Champions
Vanessa Sheridan - 50 Fly, 100 Free, 100 IM, 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free
Peter Thompson - 1000 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Back, 1650 Free, 100 Free
Myrka Hardy - 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 Free
Liam Kerns - 100 Breast, 400 IM, 200 Breast
Tucker Rice - 500 Free, 1000 Free, 1650 Free
Lexi Carey - 1000 Free, 1650 Free
Ella Klies - 200 Fly, 1650 Free
Samantha Sheridan - 1000 Free
Kaleb Montgomery - 100 Breast
Claire Kaufman - 200 Fly
Kylie Tininenko - 200 Fly
Long Huynh - 200 Fly
Carter Brown - 100 Fly
Myah Kunz - 50 Breast
Relay State Champions
10 & Under Girls - 400 Free Relay - V Sheridan, J Cancro, S Hasiak, Th Kandawasvika
10 & Under Girls - 200 Free Relay - Th Kandawasvika, J Cancro, S Hasiak, V Sheridan
10 & Under Boys - 200 Medley Relay - J Johnson, K Montgomery, C Brown, J Schmalz
11-12 Girls - 400 Free Relay - M Hardy, K Early, B Rehm, E Klies
15 & Over Boys - 400 Free Relay - J Pflughoft, L Kerns, S Keyes, P Thompson
15 & Over Boys - 200 Medley Relay - P Thompson, L Kerns, T Apps, J Pflughoft
15 & Over Boys - 200 Free Relay - J Pflughoft, S Keyes, L Kerns, P Thompson
