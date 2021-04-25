Golf

Holes-In-One

Corrine Grimm aced the 125-yard No. 15 hole Sunday at Par 3 using a 3-wood. This was her fifth-career ace. Witnesses were Mike Kelley and Manny Quilao.

Troy Walter aced the 134-yard No. 2 hole on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek. He used a pitching wedge and the witness was Kenneth Walter.

Laurel

Breakfast Scramble

Flight 1: 1st Tyler Roberts, Jesse Noel, Sharron Venneman 132.8; T-2 Brad Cayko, Ted Jensen, Jimmy Carlson 133; T-2 Brandon Hatveldt, John Galt, Jay Galt 133; 4th Jordan Roberts, Hayley Venneman, Tom Manni 135.6.

Flight 2: 1st Denny Marek, Maurice Kaiser, Jack Brilz 136.6; 2nd Jack Roma, Gary Dick, George Kelly 137.8; 3rd. Martin Harris, Roger Bell, Mike Hilario 138.4; 4th. Ted Lewis, Tom McNeely, Mike Pullman 140.

