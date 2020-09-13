Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Travis Bird, 263-192-246-701, Wednesday Night Metro League, average establishing night.
Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 236-233-235-704, Wednesday Night Metro League, average establishing night.
Golf
Ladies County Am
Championship Flight: Gross, Alexis Hightower 141, Morgan O'Neil 158, Sue Matson 165; Net, Kinsey Irvin 142
Flight 1: Gross, Tiffany Coleman 162, Jalen Wagner 170, Karen Finnigan 177; Net, Cheryl Sandbak 140
Flight 2: Gross, Shirley Ebert 176, Lisa Reimer 182, Nancy Schiano 183; Net, Cheryl Sandbak 140
Flight 3: Gross, Traci Hirsch 188, Lisa Perry 192, Pier Brewer 205; Net, Sue Vinton 142
Flight 4: Gross, Sandi Nave 201, Marcia Hafner 205, Sue Schelle 209; Net, Linda Frickle 137
Pryor Creek
JW Skins Game: D. Gates/M. Gillespie 11 skins, T. Soltis/R. Eskro 3 skins, J. Schlenker/J. Olson 3 skins, B. Dunkin/ J. Hengelfelt 1 skin.
Trapshooting
Billings Trap Club
12th Annual Don Rimmer Handicap
100 16-yard targets: Class AA, Wade Smith, Froid, 100; Class A, Mike Bergman, Laurel, 99; Class B, Phillip Emmons, Luka, MS, 97; Class C, David Krogedal, Froid, 95; Veteran, Jeffrey Niewojna, Wilsall, 93; Lady, Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 94.
100 handicap targets: 18-21 yards, Andy Adams, Billings, 94; 22-24 yards, Phillip Emmons, Luka, MS, 92; 25-27 yards, Wade Smith, Froid, 88 and Gerry Piccioni, Billings, 88.
100 (50 pair) doubles targets: Class A, Hunter Krogedal, Froid, 89 and JD Kent, Manhattan, 89; Class B, Mike Bergman, Laurel, 92; Class C, Jeffrey Niewojna, Wilsall, 88; Class D, David Krogedal, Froid, 84.
100 doubles targets: Class A, Joel Chipman, Billings, 95; Class B, Wade Smith, Froid, 94; Class C, Art Ryder, Froid, 82; Class D, Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 82.
200 handicap targets: 18-21 yards, Randy Witzel, Billings, 181; 22-24 yards, Andy Adams, Billings, 173; 25-27 yards, Joel Chipman, Billings, 179.
Handicap champion: Andy Adams, Billings, 267x300.
High overall: Wade Smith, Froid, 551x600.
Billings medal: Wade Smith, Froid, 47x50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.