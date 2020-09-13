Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Travis Bird, 263-192-246-701, Wednesday Night Metro League, average establishing night.

Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 236-233-235-704, Wednesday Night Metro League, average establishing night.

Golf

Ladies County Am

Championship Flight: Gross, Alexis Hightower 141, Morgan O'Neil 158, Sue Matson 165; Net, Kinsey Irvin 142

Flight 1: Gross, Tiffany Coleman 162, Jalen Wagner 170, Karen Finnigan 177; Net, Cheryl Sandbak 140

Flight 2: Gross, Shirley Ebert 176, Lisa Reimer 182, Nancy Schiano 183; Net, Cheryl Sandbak 140

Flight 3: Gross, Traci Hirsch 188, Lisa Perry 192, Pier Brewer 205; Net, Sue Vinton 142

Flight 4: Gross, Sandi Nave 201, Marcia Hafner 205, Sue Schelle 209; Net, Linda Frickle 137

Pryor Creek

JW Skins Game: D. Gates/M. Gillespie 11 skins, T. Soltis/R. Eskro 3 skins, J. Schlenker/J. Olson 3 skins, B. Dunkin/ J. Hengelfelt 1 skin.

Trapshooting

Billings Trap Club

12th Annual Don Rimmer Handicap

100 16-yard targets: Class AA, Wade Smith, Froid, 100; Class A, Mike Bergman, Laurel, 99; Class B, Phillip Emmons, Luka, MS, 97; Class C, David Krogedal, Froid, 95; Veteran, Jeffrey Niewojna, Wilsall, 93; Lady, Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 94.

100 handicap targets: 18-21 yards, Andy Adams, Billings, 94; 22-24 yards, Phillip Emmons, Luka, MS, 92; 25-27 yards, Wade Smith, Froid, 88 and Gerry Piccioni, Billings, 88.

100 (50 pair) doubles targets: Class A, Hunter Krogedal, Froid, 89 and JD Kent, Manhattan, 89; Class B, Mike Bergman, Laurel, 92; Class C, Jeffrey Niewojna, Wilsall, 88; Class D, David Krogedal, Froid, 84.

100 doubles targets: Class A, Joel Chipman, Billings, 95; Class B, Wade Smith, Froid, 94; Class C, Art Ryder, Froid, 82; Class D, Tonya Kent, Manhattan, 82.

200 handicap targets: 18-21 yards, Randy Witzel, Billings, 181; 22-24 yards, Andy Adams, Billings, 173; 25-27 yards, Joel Chipman, Billings, 179.

Handicap champion: Andy Adams, Billings, 267x300.

High overall: Wade Smith, Froid, 551x600.

Billings medal: Wade Smith, Froid, 47x50.

