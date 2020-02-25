Basketball
City league
At Medicine Crow: Hamman Law II 97, Splash TE 78; Team Harris 89, Sean O'Daniel State Farm 79; Brian Nearpass State Farm 67, Lights Out 57.
C1: Lithia 99, Dowl 59; Servpro 46, Team Whitright 34; KE Construction 58, KB/McKell Bros 41.
Bowling
Budweiser Handicap Tournament
at Snowy Lanes, Lewistown
Top 5 teams: Kayla's Crew, Great Falls, 2,904, $1,100; Anything But a Split, Great Falls/Lewistown, 2,900, $800; Pins Up Ball Down, Chinook, 2,861, $560; Miller Light, Great Falls, 2,855, $460; The McKrackens, Ennis, 2,842, $400.
Top 5 singles: Chad Beck, Chinook, 1,314, $500; Justin Friede, Chinook, 1,294, $400; Tom Finley, Chinook, 1,289, $330; Dave Azure, Chinook, 1,270, $260; Steve O'Donnell, Great Falls, 1,265, $220.
