Golf
Laurel
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Two Best Balls: 1st, 135,-Bill Laurent/John McMurray/Terry Lane/Bill Lindberg; 2nd, 137, Bruce Hamm/Rocky Roberts/George Boe/John Witner; 3rd, 138, Dave Rye/Gary Elenburg/Dave Williams/Gary Young; 4th, 139, (scorecard playoff), Mike Taylor/Randy Michael/Pat Nau/Pat Joyce.
Low gross: Rocky Roberts 79, Mike Taylor 83 (scorecard playoff).
Low net: Pat Nau 72, Bill Linberg 73; Joe Nickisch 75; Dave Williams 76 (scorecard playoff).
Yegen
Monday Seniors Pro Am
Front 9: 1, Jim Doll/Dan Bergstrom/Ralph Snodgrass/Brett Padden, 102; 2, Dale Mack/Dave Cantrell/Bob Fannon/Bob Gilbertson, 104; 3, Wally Holter/Lyle Gabrian/Greg Szudera/Jim Rostron, 107; 4, Dave Kennedy/Wes Stahl/Doug Green/Bill Corcoran, 108; 5, Mike Holtz/John Johnson/Quentin Gilham/Dennis McLuskie, 109
Back 9: 1, Jim Ashcraft/Dave Pope/Pat Burton/Ken Laddusaw, 95; 2, Joe Bridges/Lane Snyder/Zane Jansen/Neal Nash, 100; 3, Bob Turnquist/Dave Hilde/Bill Cochran/Harry Beauman, 102; 4, Wayne Everson/Mark Lemm/Curt Arney, 108; 5, George Allen/Archie Caraveau/Roy Schmidt/Bill Turnquist, 108.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.