Golf

Laurel

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Two Best Balls: 1st, 135,-Bill Laurent/John McMurray/Terry Lane/Bill Lindberg; 2nd, 137, Bruce Hamm/Rocky Roberts/George Boe/John Witner; 3rd, 138, Dave Rye/Gary Elenburg/Dave Williams/Gary Young; 4th, 139, (scorecard playoff), Mike Taylor/Randy Michael/Pat Nau/Pat Joyce.

Low gross: Rocky Roberts 79, Mike Taylor 83 (scorecard playoff).

Low net: Pat Nau 72, Bill Linberg 73; Joe Nickisch 75; Dave Williams 76 (scorecard playoff).

Yegen

Monday Seniors Pro Am

Front 9: 1, Jim Doll/Dan Bergstrom/Ralph Snodgrass/Brett Padden, 102; 2, Dale Mack/Dave Cantrell/Bob Fannon/Bob Gilbertson, 104; 3, Wally Holter/Lyle Gabrian/Greg Szudera/Jim Rostron, 107; 4, Dave Kennedy/Wes Stahl/Doug Green/Bill Corcoran, 108; 5, Mike Holtz/John Johnson/Quentin Gilham/Dennis McLuskie, 109

Back 9: 1, Jim Ashcraft/Dave Pope/Pat Burton/Ken Laddusaw, 95; 2, Joe Bridges/Lane Snyder/Zane Jansen/Neal Nash, 100; 3, Bob Turnquist/Dave Hilde/Bill Cochran/Harry Beauman, 102; 4, Wayne Everson/Mark Lemm/Curt Arney, 108; 5, George Allen/Archie Caraveau/Roy Schmidt/Bill Turnquist, 108.

