A 2-Man Scramble was held on Thursday as the final event of the 2021 Yellowstone Senior Cup at the Lake Hills Golf Course.

The winners of the scramble are as follows:

1st Place: (71) Todd Koepp & Tom Schillinger

2nd Place: (73) Milt Strong & Steve Wimpfheimer

3rd Place: (76) Bob Frank & Del Hayter

4th Place: (76) Rich Lorenz & Bob Holloway

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Bruce Pelzel, 253-233-234-720, Wednesday Metro, 188 avg.

