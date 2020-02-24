Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 190, Velma Seymour 505; James Slevira 257, Matt Lawson 653

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 212-564; Kasey Corneliusen 224, Jacob Haan 641

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 217-553; Dayton Willoughby 239-659

Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 234-616; Ray Jackson 222-583

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 205-561; Heiko Kaas 258-638

Drifter: Josh Link 269-774

Tuesday Firesiders: Sharon Olsen 178, Michelle Kochel 477

Sojourners: Carol Holmes 203, Linda Crowell-Berry 550

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 193-542; Ed Sauer 256-704

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 215, Jen Lester 583; Steve Krell 256-683

Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 202-535

Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 188-515; Lyle Gabrian 220-608

Pioneer: Josh Link 300-808

Plaza: Margaret Solheim 196, Pat Pitt 196-511

Fireflies: Kristin Knote 223-530

Fireball: Caleb Ives 299-729

No Butts About It: Cindy Whisenhunt 203-512

55 & Holding: Lory Jennings 188, Marcia Meloni 523; Bruce Phillips 210-535

Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 181-490; Casey Degner 268-724

Sportsman: Darin Bird 300, Josh Link 730

T.G.I.F.: Lourelia Martin 175-473; Kyle Wyckoff 240-680

Fireside Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 259-593; Boys 12 & Up – Felipe Armendariz 190, Zach Wiseman 510; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 162, Maggie Abril 264; Boys 11 & Under – Brek Strobel 197, Evan Van Luchene 365

Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 163-472; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 65-183; Boys 11 & Under – Kale Shore 148-383

Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 111-305; Boys 12 & Up – Jacob Boltz 247-687; Boys 11 & Under – Brandon Bagley 165-321

Sunset Bowl

Goodfellowship: Mary Baasch 194, Shelene Boehm 518; Brandon Albaugh 267-683

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 216-595; Bryan Steele 256, Tom Simmons 672

Tuesday Night Terror: Kay Jungblut 246, Julie Redfern 614; Chris Dunbar 279, Austin Brug 279, Keith Loran 729

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 176-491; Jim Blakeley 256-674

Derby: Teresa Lang 195-533

Wednesday Night Metro: Matt Ingold 290-721

Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 200-583; Derek Vetch 290-745

Federal: Judy Dailey 238-521; Dan O’Donnell 255-654

Consolidated: James Messmer 245-675

Mystic: Brittany Polkow 202, Bobbi Barcus 604; Ace Barcus 258, Aaron Dinardi 635

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 181-481

Guys & Gals: Jocelyn Krum 194, Donna Mitchell 521; Mitch Werner 289, Skylar Oak 664

American: Skylar Oak 258, Tim Zorn 682

Pintoppers: Michele Oak 208, Shelle Barker 540

Thursday Mixers: Shelle Barker 211-547; Skylar Oak 227-601

National: Jasyn Fox 236-662

Fat Cat Seniors: Penny Werner 181, Tara Miller 482; Mitch Werner 235-643

Holy Rollers: Helen Brown 190-504; David Yates 225, Skylar Oak 603

Youth 11-under: Harlow Wrzesinski 133-367; Ryker Crookston 142-409

Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 180-470; Kellen Wrzesinski 184-491.

Note: Fat Cat Crazy Tournament scheduled Match 28-29. The competition is for four-person teams (men, women, mixed). For more details, call 628-8788.

Youth wrestling

Billings Wrestling Club

2020 Shepherd Invitational

Medium Team Champions

Tot: 40-41 Spencer Pentland 1st

Bantam: 48-51 Luke Glennon 4th; 49-52 Heston Farnsworth 2nd; 54-58 Robert Tenney 3rd; 68-73 Geij Grosulak 5th

Midget: 46-50 Joel Alves 1st; 58-60 Amelio Najar 1st; 58-62 Asher Kosich 3rd; 60-63 Kash Farnsworth 1st; 63-64 Eduardo Arciga 1st; 64-66 Elijah Javier-Smallwood 4th; 75-83 Jax Christenson 1st; 78-84 Maycen Flores 2nd; 85-87 Kayne Costalez 3rd; 88-96 Camdon Olmstead 2nd; 132-134 Ché Jones 2nd

Novice: 56-61 William Alves 1st; 74-81 Aiden Rudie 6th; 76-78 Evelyn Arciga 2nd; 110-117 Tayden Norby 1st; 117-125 Boston Ketterling 2nd; Tayden Norby 3rd

Billings Wrestling Club

USAW Cyclops

at Butte

6U: 45 Luka Moran 1st

8U: 70 Jaxon Kegel 4th

10U: 59 Jesse Grossman 1st; 71 Jacoby Dinardi 3rd

10U Girls: 70 Rossianna Gookin 3rd; Addison Kegel 5th

12U: 70 Christopher Grossman 1st; 74 Danny Green 1st; 78 Jackson Roby 4th

12U Girls: 120 Lillian Kraiter 2nd

14U: 92 Devin Grossman 4th

Basketball

City Rec

Men's C2: Road Runners 75, Marsich Investments/Cain Construction 70; Lannisters 49, Wicks Dental 40; Dac-Imeg 59, Divide Elite 38. 

