Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 210-560; Phil Koteny 275-778
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 233-532; Avery Corneliusen 254-665
Sunday Nite Mixed: Rhonda McJunkin 210, Lynn Hanson 505; Brendan LeClair 246, Craig Nickel 246-681
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 170-443; Bob Hanson 243-659
Fireside Seniors: Leatha Rush 172, Joyce Engelhardt 172, Marcia Meloni 488; Mike Brophy 694 series
Drifter: Troy Johannessen 268, Dayton Willoughby 268-758
Tuesday Firesiders: Pat Pitt 182-494
Sojourners: Donna Degner 190, Darla Dunham 517
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Laura Holm 212-561; Jordan Holm 257, Virgil Middendorf 257-642
Six Shooters: Beth Weis 216, Megan Maine 555
Plaza: Sandy Persoma 218, Sharon Grubbs 506
Fireflies: Tina Knote 202, Sue French 512
Fireball: Cory Morgan 300, Mike Dotson 685
Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 184-449; Wes Burley 225-587
Sportsman: John Whitaker 279, Tate Getchell 759
T.G.I.F.: Louise Bray 193-458; Nick Miller 234, Frank Bubis 597
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 269-638; Boys 12 & Up – Ethan Lester 170, Brek Strobel 619; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 184, Mari Barbero 338; Boys 11 & Under – Griffin Snow 124, Evan Van Luchene 427
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Judy Miller 183-511; Tom Simmons 220, Jered Rorvik 588
Tuesday Night Terror: Shayna Kersten 200, Kathy Stiles 534; Stu Summers 268, Randy Gerhardt 642
Tuesday Night: Jennifer Dvorak 193, Marilyn Moore 524; Ron Engelhardt 263-714
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 268, Wade Fleming 268, Travis Bird 709
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 237, Mary Winslow 604; Tate Chaffin 212, Kerry Baker 594
Federal: Chris Dobitz 191-466; David Lynch 227-649
Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 192-535; Kenny Fleckenstein 227, Danny Barcus 621
Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Gross/Net
Front 9 (Flight A): Gross, Mike Holtz 33. Net, Dick Phillips 34, Tom Shupak 34, Jim Sears 34
Front 9 (Flight B): Gross, Dave Kennedy 39. Net, Bill Pedersen 35, Dave Cox 37, Ken Foos 37.
Back 9 (Flight C): Gross, David Pope 42. Net, Eugene Tuka 33, Harvey Tripple 33, John Fekety 34.
Back 9 (Flight D): Gross, Raymond Shrader 40. Net: Larry Larson 30, Jim Rostron 31, Michael Miller 31.
Pryor Creek
Seniors
The Pryor Creek Seniors plan to start on Wednesday, April 7 (weather permitting).
For information, contact Ed Barry at 406-812-0054 or the Pryor Creek Pro Shop at 406-348-3900.
