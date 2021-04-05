Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 210-560; Phil Koteny 275-778

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 233-532; Avery Corneliusen 254-665

Sunday Nite Mixed: Rhonda McJunkin 210, Lynn Hanson 505; Brendan LeClair 246, Craig Nickel 246-681

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 170-443; Bob Hanson 243-659

Fireside Seniors: Leatha Rush 172, Joyce Engelhardt 172, Marcia Meloni 488; Mike Brophy 694 series

Drifter: Troy Johannessen 268, Dayton Willoughby 268-758

Tuesday Firesiders: Pat Pitt 182-494

Sojourners: Donna Degner 190, Darla Dunham 517

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Laura Holm 212-561; Jordan Holm 257, Virgil Middendorf 257-642

Six Shooters: Beth Weis 216, Megan Maine 555

Plaza: Sandy Persoma 218, Sharon Grubbs 506

Fireflies: Tina Knote 202, Sue French 512

Fireball: Cory Morgan 300, Mike Dotson 685

Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 184-449; Wes Burley 225-587

Sportsman: John Whitaker 279, Tate Getchell 759

T.G.I.F.: Louise Bray 193-458; Nick Miller 234, Frank Bubis 597

Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 269-638; Boys 12 & Up – Ethan Lester 170, Brek Strobel 619; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 184, Mari Barbero 338; Boys 11 & Under – Griffin Snow 124, Evan Van Luchene 427

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Judy Miller 183-511; Tom Simmons 220, Jered Rorvik 588

Tuesday Night Terror: Shayna Kersten 200, Kathy Stiles 534; Stu Summers 268, Randy Gerhardt 642

Tuesday Night: Jennifer Dvorak 193, Marilyn Moore 524; Ron Engelhardt 263-714

Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 268, Wade Fleming 268, Travis Bird 709

Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 237, Mary Winslow 604; Tate Chaffin 212, Kerry Baker 594

Federal: Chris Dobitz 191-466; David Lynch 227-649

Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 192-535; Kenny Fleckenstein 227, Danny Barcus 621

Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Gross/Net

Front 9 (Flight A): Gross, Mike Holtz 33. Net, Dick Phillips 34, Tom Shupak 34, Jim Sears 34

Front 9 (Flight B): Gross, Dave Kennedy 39. Net, Bill Pedersen 35, Dave Cox 37, Ken Foos 37.

Back 9 (Flight C): Gross, David Pope 42. Net, Eugene Tuka 33, Harvey Tripple 33, John Fekety 34.

Back 9 (Flight D): Gross, Raymond Shrader 40. Net: Larry Larson 30, Jim Rostron 31, Michael Miller 31.

Pryor Creek

Seniors

The Pryor Creek Seniors plan to start on Wednesday, April 7 (weather permitting).

For information, contact Ed Barry at 406-812-0054 or the Pryor Creek Pro Shop at 406-348-3900.

