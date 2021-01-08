Bowling

700 series

Sunset Bowl: Mike Pickett, 251-238-257-746, Federal League, 167 avg.; Dayton Willoughby, 270-245-246-701, Tues Mixed League, 215 avg.; Travis Bird, 277-245-230-752, Metro League, 212 avg.; John Lafko, 279-238-214-731, Metro League, 218 avg.

