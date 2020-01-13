Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: McKenzie Ostermiller 220-538; Matt Lawson 277, Harold Mesenbrink 277-682
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 192, Julie Surrell-Stops 521; Todd Deleon 243-647
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shireen Zomora 192, Shelly Hensley 486; Gene Johnson 255, Dayton Willoughby 713
Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 173-465; GJ Schaff 216, Ray Jackson 545
Monday Nite Mixed: McKenzie Ostermiller 206-542; Mike Freund 268-737
Drifter: Gene Johnson 244, Nathan Woodard 643
Tuesday Firesiders: Shannon Widdicombe 187, Sharon Olsen 482
Sojourners: Lory Jennings 211, Linda Crowell-Berry 546
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 206, Vicki Clark 550; Corby Moore 248, Mike Brophy 648
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 211, Jen Lester 530; Chad Wiberg 247-687
Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 198 game
Six Shooters: Megan Fergerson-Maine 214, Amanda Fergerson 609
Pioneer: Kyle Wyckoff 269-730
Plaza: Deb Zugg 192, Lory Jennings 491
Fireflies: Kristin Knote 210-529
Fireball: Tom Iverson 266, Brad Muri 717
No Butts About It: Cindy Whisenhunt 190-508
55 & Holding: Marcia Meloni 190-541; Jim Vinicke 212-565
Firelighters: Stacey Muir 156, Chelsea Kimmel 398; Casey Degner 246, Chad Kvilhaug 655
Sportsman: Josh Link 279-750
T.G.I.F.: Aurelia Renfro 199, Brittany Lanaghan 457; Kyle Wyckoff 260-697
Fireside Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 212-572; Boys 12 & Up – Elliot Guidry 189, Zach Wiseman 448; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 179, Mari Barbero 299; Boys 11 & Under – Brek Strobel 167, Griffin Snow 267
Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 124-356; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 147-371; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 55-161; Boys 11 & Under – Teegin Lendt 119-300
Sunset Bowl
Goodfellowship: Rebecca Picchioni 178, Mary Baasch 455; Matt Sloe 273, Jerry Heimburger 608
Moonlighters: Belinda Steele 203, Jaimie Kunn 522; Bill Dugan 258, Bryan Steele 258-714
Tuesday Nite Terror: Julie Redfern 236-681; Austin Brug 264-723
Tuesday Night: Sunee Landry 213, Marilyn Moore 534; Ron Engelhardt 247-660
Derby: Donna Degner 199-506
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 278, John Lafko 709
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 232-670; Greg McCannel 268-713
Federal: Judy Dailey 181, Janet Jaynes 472; Scott Doely 220, Jeremiah Whitnight 554
Consolidated: John Morris 244, Brad Baker 670
Mystic: Heather Gonzalez 200-532; Ken Taft 265-670
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up – Ian Shaffer 129, Christopher Dunlap 244; Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 124-244; Boys 11 & Under – Ezra Enslow 113-224
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelyn Debus 148-378; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 223-581
Fat Cat Lanes
Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 226-561
Guys & Gals: Jocelyn Krum 182-523; Mitch Werner 235-609
American: Tim Zorn 267, Josh Link 660
Pintoppers: Michele Oak 235-607
Thursday Mixers: Rebecca Stewart 214, Shelle Baker 540; Brett Baker 219, Kevin Kautz 639
National: Al Gradwohl 258, Tyson Kanuit 636
Fat Cat Seniors: Teresa Gremmer 199, Judy Burke 494; Dean Hallen 236-646
Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 184-503; Jason Stene 212, Tony Edwards 580
Youth 11-under: Harlo Wrzesinski 165-389; Michael Hughes 136, Ryker Crookston 348
Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 190-521; Kellen Wrzesinski 159-394
Double Nickel Association
The Double Nickel Bowling Association will be holding its 5th tournament of the year on Sunday at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming. Shift time is 10 a.m.
To confirm a spot in the tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com. The cost of this tournament will be $10 extra to benefit youth scholarships in Sheridan.
Youth wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
Helltown Throwdown
at Helena
Boys
6-under: 45 Luka Moran 1st
8U: 49 Luka Glennon 3rd
10U: 63 Jesse Grossman 2nd; Leandro Moran 6th; 67 Eduardo Arciga 2nd; Adrian Goff 6th; 71 Jacoby Dinardi 3rd; 84 Jax Christenson 4th; 93 Camdon Olmstead 1st.
Girls
10U: 71 Rossianna Gookin 3rd
Boys
12U: 70 Danny Green 1st; Chris Grossman 3rd; 92 Bridger Leland 5th
Girls
12U: 58/67 Victoria Tenney 4th; 78/82 Evelyn Arciga 2nd; 108 Lillian Kraiter 1st
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.