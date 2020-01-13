Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: McKenzie Ostermiller 220-538; Matt Lawson 277, Harold Mesenbrink 277-682

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 192, Julie Surrell-Stops 521; Todd Deleon 243-647

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shireen Zomora 192, Shelly Hensley 486; Gene Johnson 255, Dayton Willoughby 713

Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 173-465; GJ Schaff 216, Ray Jackson 545

Monday Nite Mixed: McKenzie Ostermiller 206-542; Mike Freund 268-737

Drifter: Gene Johnson 244, Nathan Woodard 643

Tuesday Firesiders: Shannon Widdicombe 187, Sharon Olsen 482

Sojourners: Lory Jennings 211, Linda Crowell-Berry 546

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 206, Vicki Clark 550; Corby Moore 248, Mike Brophy 648

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 211, Jen Lester 530; Chad Wiberg 247-687

Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 198 game

Six Shooters: Megan Fergerson-Maine 214, Amanda Fergerson 609

Pioneer: Kyle Wyckoff 269-730

Plaza: Deb Zugg 192, Lory Jennings 491

Fireflies: Kristin Knote 210-529

Fireball: Tom Iverson 266, Brad Muri 717

No Butts About It: Cindy Whisenhunt 190-508

55 & Holding: Marcia Meloni 190-541; Jim Vinicke 212-565

Firelighters: Stacey Muir 156, Chelsea Kimmel 398; Casey Degner 246, Chad Kvilhaug 655

Sportsman: Josh Link 279-750

T.G.I.F.: Aurelia Renfro 199, Brittany Lanaghan 457; Kyle Wyckoff 260-697

Fireside Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 212-572; Boys 12 & Up – Elliot Guidry 189, Zach Wiseman 448; Girls 11 & Under – Maliyah Walks 179, Mari Barbero 299; Boys 11 & Under – Brek Strobel 167, Griffin Snow 267

Fireballs: Girls 12 & Up – Tennille Cihak 124-356; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 147-371; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 55-161; Boys 11 & Under – Teegin Lendt 119-300

Sunset Bowl

Goodfellowship: Rebecca Picchioni 178, Mary Baasch 455; Matt Sloe 273, Jerry Heimburger 608

Moonlighters: Belinda Steele 203, Jaimie Kunn 522; Bill Dugan 258, Bryan Steele 258-714

Tuesday Nite Terror: Julie Redfern 236-681; Austin Brug 264-723

Tuesday Night: Sunee Landry 213, Marilyn Moore 534; Ron Engelhardt 247-660

Derby: Donna Degner 199-506

Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 278, John Lafko 709

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 232-670; Greg McCannel 268-713

Federal: Judy Dailey 181, Janet Jaynes 472; Scott Doely 220, Jeremiah Whitnight 554

Consolidated: John Morris 244, Brad Baker 670

Mystic: Heather Gonzalez 200-532; Ken Taft 265-670

Sunset Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up – Ian Shaffer 129, Christopher Dunlap 244; Girls 11 & Under – Rylie Mapston 124-244; Boys 11 & Under – Ezra Enslow 113-224

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Katelyn Debus 148-378; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 223-581

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Joyce Lorash 226-561

Guys & Gals: Jocelyn Krum 182-523; Mitch Werner 235-609

American: Tim Zorn 267, Josh Link 660

Pintoppers: Michele Oak 235-607

Thursday Mixers: Rebecca Stewart 214, Shelle Baker 540; Brett Baker 219, Kevin Kautz 639

National: Al Gradwohl 258, Tyson Kanuit 636

Fat Cat Seniors: Teresa Gremmer 199, Judy Burke 494; Dean Hallen 236-646

Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 184-503; Jason Stene 212, Tony Edwards 580

Youth 11-under: Harlo Wrzesinski 165-389; Michael Hughes 136, Ryker Crookston 348

Youth 12-over: Sawyer Oak 190-521; Kellen Wrzesinski 159-394

Double Nickel Association

The Double Nickel Bowling Association will be holding its 5th tournament of the year on Sunday at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming. Shift time is 10 a.m.

To confirm a spot in the tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com. The cost of this tournament will be $10 extra to benefit youth scholarships in Sheridan.

Youth wrestling

Billings Wrestling Club

Helltown Throwdown

at Helena

Boys

6-under: 45 Luka Moran 1st

8U: 49 Luka Glennon 3rd

10U: 63 Jesse Grossman 2nd; Leandro Moran 6th; 67 Eduardo Arciga 2nd; Adrian Goff 6th; 71 Jacoby Dinardi 3rd; 84 Jax Christenson 4th; 93 Camdon Olmstead 1st.

Girls

10U: 71 Rossianna Gookin 3rd

Boys

12U: 70 Danny Green 1st; Chris Grossman 3rd; 92 Bridger Leland 5th

Girls

12U: 58/67 Victoria Tenney 4th; 78/82 Evelyn Arciga 2nd; 108 Lillian Kraiter 1st

