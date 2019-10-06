Motorsports
Billings Motorcycle Club
Nightmare Hill Climb
(From Billings unless noted)
Nightmare Hill Climb champion: Dusty Quast.
40-plus pro master: Dusty Quast, Brad Cowan, John Kirchhevel.
450cc: Corey Erhardt, Luke Bonner, Nathan Gerondale, Dusty Quast, Brad Cowan.
600cc: Tyler Cardwell, Corey Erhardt, Noah Shaver, Dusty Quast, Casey Von Olnhausen (Huntley).
0-700cc exhibition: Tyler Cardwell, Luke Bonner, Corey Erhardt, Noah Shaver, Dusty Quast.
701cc open exhibition: Carson Holden (Columbus), Luke Bonner, McCoy Molzahn, Dusty Quast, Brad Cowan.
Side-by-side challenge: Nathan Gerondale, Brad Cowan, Dusty Quast.
Golf
Double Eagle
Tanner Berg recorded a double eagle on the par-5, hole No. 3 at Yellowstone on Saturday. From 144 yards out, Berg used a pitching wedge to complete the double eagle. The third hole is 492 yards. Ryan Wilson, Brandon McIver, Adam Zwemke, Jake Hedge, and Tyson Bickford were the witnesses.
Hole-In-One
Jerry Bradbury recorded his third career hole-in-on, when he aced the 150-yard layout on the No. 5 hole with an 8-iron on the north course at Pryor Creek on Sunday. The perfect shot was witnessed by Shelly Carlson, Kim Carlson, Mark Redding and Jeff Redding.
Clinics
Sideline Help
Coaches Clinic
The Sideline Help Coaches Clinic, featuring health and sports medicine education for teachers and coaches, is Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Mansfield Center, located at 2900 12th Ave. N., #30 at the SCL Health St. Vincent campus.
The cost is $35 per person if registered by Oct. 13 or $45 per person if registered after Oct. 13. The fee includes breakfast and lunch.
Registration and a continental breakfast is from 7:30 to 7:45 a.m. and the first presentation is at 8 a.m. Topics covered are Healthy Activity, The Psychology of Sports Performance, Fueling Essentials for the Adolescent Athlete, Don't be JUULed, the Truth about E-Cigarettes and Youth, Stocking First/Aid/Medical Kits, Scenarios-What would you do?, a Q&A with Ortho Montana Physicians, and a hands-on session at MSU Billings. The last session ends at 2:45 p.m.
Register online at AMPmontana.com.
