Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 203-521; Delvin Mace 247, Garrett Heywood 247, Matt Lawson 639

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 205-587; Jacob Haan 256, Kasey Corneliusen 696

Sunday Nite Mixed: Norma Lechner 198-544; Craig Nickel 264, Dayton Willoughby 665

Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 197-534; Kevin Stiles 236-620

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 214-518; Dick Allran 222, Ace Barcus 594

Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Burtell 196, Suzanne French 519; Mike Freund 261-708

Drifter: Craig Nickel 264, Bailey Biscoff 690

Tuesday Firesiders: Michelle Kochel 204-496

Sojourners: Linda Crowell-Berry 204, Darla Dunham 549

Heights Seniors: Toni Clemmons 191, Bobbi Barcus 548; Dennis Mitchell 257-655

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Deb Lustig 190-528; Randy Holm 266, Dean Hoyt 741

Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 202-570

Jubilee Seniors: Alice Frank 188, Kathy Galbreath 532; Larry Brown 222, Steve Hagen 592

Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 214, Amanda Fergerson 543

Plaza: Pat Pitt 199-502

Fireflies: Kristin Knote 212-564

Fireball: Brad Muri 279, Dan Dolan 279, Chris Buckner 279(2), Chris Buckner 769

55 & Holding: Marcia Meloni 187-481; Bruce Phillips 234-587

Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 196-497; Casey Degner 246-691

Sportsman: Damon Winslow 286, Josh Link 772

T.G.I.F.: Velma Seymour 175, Vera Hinckley 484; Frank Bubis 245, Trent Tomlinson 629

Fireside Youth Leagues

Early Birds: Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 133-394; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 96-177; Boys 11 & Under – Kale Shore 159-421

Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 137-370; Boys 12 & Up – Casey Borg 215-502; Boys 11 & Under – Darynn Schell 135-354

Sunset Bowl

Goodfellowship: Mary Baasch 183, Shelene Boehm 494; Brandon Albaugh 268, Jerry Heimburger 728

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 214-558; Tom Simmons 258-682

Tuesday Night: Stasha Gaskins 203, Marilyn Moore 552; Bob Hoekstra 263, Ron Engelhardt 681

Derby: Donna Degner 179-519

Wednesday Night Metro: Chris Hoff 287, John Lafko 719

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 211-538; Jim Blakeley 237-654

Federal: Lori Lynch 174, Judy Dailey 454; David Lynch 232, Troy Johannessen 622

Mystic: Marianne Kale 209-573; Ken Taft 269, Duane Kostelecky 708

Sunset Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 12 & Up – Carly Ray 115, Jocinda Fox 213; Boys 12 & Up – Logan Jaynes 116-201; Girls 11 & Under – Susie Hochmuth 106 game; Boys 11 & Under – Tiburon Guscott 119, Conner Parsons 207

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Madison Eiden 137, Emma Johannessen 366; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 178-500

Town and Country Lanes

T&C Mixers: Karissa Ottenbacher 225-615; John Morris 224-656

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 191-491; John Whitaker 279-712

Late Starters: Terry Johnson 192-498; Mike Brophy 256-678

Town and Country Youth Leagues

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Taezia Griffeth 136-373; Boys 12 & Up – Toby Ottenbacher 184-527; Girls 11 & Under – Kylee Kutzler 101-274; Boys 11 & Under – Logan Carr 172-498

Double Nickel Scratch Association

at Rose City Lanes, Lovell, Wyoming

Craig Nickel of Billings claimed his first tournament victory with a win over Dale Matthaes of Billings, 199-197, Sunday in the challenge championship match. Matthaes forced the second match by winning the first match by a score of 201-198.

With the win, Nickel took home $230, while Matthaes pocketed $205 for his efforts.

The high game was posted by Ron Engelhardt with a 268 game in qualifying. He was also the top qualifier with a 916 for four games.

There were 46 bowlers competing from North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The order of finish is listed below, and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.

Craig Nickel, Dale Matthaes, Ron Engelhardt, Keith Loran, Todd Phillips (Lovell, Wyo.), Dave Winslow, Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Bruce Pelzel, Fred Larson (Williston, N.D.), Charlie Speake (Colstrip), Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Mark Hodges (Butte), Jim Hill, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Mike Chappel (Livingston), Jeff Hess (Columbus), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), John Lafko (Laurel), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Jerry Woodward (Cody, Wyo.), Kirk Morgan (Cody, Wyo.), Ron Sare (Sheridan, Wyo.), Darrell Reinhardt, Mo Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Ken Taft, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Greg McCannel, Tom Shea, Stu Summers, George Maragos, Dean Hoyt, and Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.)

The next tournament will be held on Sunday, March 15 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston. There will be two shifts of qualifying, with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament. The second shift is already scheduled full. Any bowlers who will not be attending that have already signed up for the second shift should contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.

