Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 203-521; Delvin Mace 247, Garrett Heywood 247, Matt Lawson 639
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 205-587; Jacob Haan 256, Kasey Corneliusen 696
Sunday Nite Mixed: Norma Lechner 198-544; Craig Nickel 264, Dayton Willoughby 665
Early Risers: Amy Lumpkin 197-534; Kevin Stiles 236-620
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 214-518; Dick Allran 222, Ace Barcus 594
Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Burtell 196, Suzanne French 519; Mike Freund 261-708
Drifter: Craig Nickel 264, Bailey Biscoff 690
Tuesday Firesiders: Michelle Kochel 204-496
Sojourners: Linda Crowell-Berry 204, Darla Dunham 549
Heights Seniors: Toni Clemmons 191, Bobbi Barcus 548; Dennis Mitchell 257-655
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Deb Lustig 190-528; Randy Holm 266, Dean Hoyt 741
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 202-570
Jubilee Seniors: Alice Frank 188, Kathy Galbreath 532; Larry Brown 222, Steve Hagen 592
Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 214, Amanda Fergerson 543
Plaza: Pat Pitt 199-502
Fireflies: Kristin Knote 212-564
Fireball: Brad Muri 279, Dan Dolan 279, Chris Buckner 279(2), Chris Buckner 769
55 & Holding: Marcia Meloni 187-481; Bruce Phillips 234-587
Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 196-497; Casey Degner 246-691
Sportsman: Damon Winslow 286, Josh Link 772
T.G.I.F.: Velma Seymour 175, Vera Hinckley 484; Frank Bubis 245, Trent Tomlinson 629
Fireside Youth Leagues
Early Birds: Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 133-394; Girls 11 & Under – Alexis Boyer 96-177; Boys 11 & Under – Kale Shore 159-421
Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Makalyn Jordan 137-370; Boys 12 & Up – Casey Borg 215-502; Boys 11 & Under – Darynn Schell 135-354
Sunset Bowl
Goodfellowship: Mary Baasch 183, Shelene Boehm 494; Brandon Albaugh 268, Jerry Heimburger 728
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 214-558; Tom Simmons 258-682
Tuesday Night: Stasha Gaskins 203, Marilyn Moore 552; Bob Hoekstra 263, Ron Engelhardt 681
Derby: Donna Degner 179-519
Wednesday Night Metro: Chris Hoff 287, John Lafko 719
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 211-538; Jim Blakeley 237-654
Federal: Lori Lynch 174, Judy Dailey 454; David Lynch 232, Troy Johannessen 622
Mystic: Marianne Kale 209-573; Ken Taft 269, Duane Kostelecky 708
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 12 & Up – Carly Ray 115, Jocinda Fox 213; Boys 12 & Up – Logan Jaynes 116-201; Girls 11 & Under – Susie Hochmuth 106 game; Boys 11 & Under – Tiburon Guscott 119, Conner Parsons 207
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Madison Eiden 137, Emma Johannessen 366; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 178-500
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Karissa Ottenbacher 225-615; John Morris 224-656
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 191-491; John Whitaker 279-712
Late Starters: Terry Johnson 192-498; Mike Brophy 256-678
Town and Country Youth Leagues
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Taezia Griffeth 136-373; Boys 12 & Up – Toby Ottenbacher 184-527; Girls 11 & Under – Kylee Kutzler 101-274; Boys 11 & Under – Logan Carr 172-498
Double Nickel Scratch Association
at Rose City Lanes, Lovell, Wyoming
Craig Nickel of Billings claimed his first tournament victory with a win over Dale Matthaes of Billings, 199-197, Sunday in the challenge championship match. Matthaes forced the second match by winning the first match by a score of 201-198.
With the win, Nickel took home $230, while Matthaes pocketed $205 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Ron Engelhardt with a 268 game in qualifying. He was also the top qualifier with a 916 for four games.
There were 46 bowlers competing from North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The order of finish is listed below, and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Craig Nickel, Dale Matthaes, Ron Engelhardt, Keith Loran, Todd Phillips (Lovell, Wyo.), Dave Winslow, Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Bruce Pelzel, Fred Larson (Williston, N.D.), Charlie Speake (Colstrip), Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Mark Hodges (Butte), Jim Hill, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Mike Chappel (Livingston), Jeff Hess (Columbus), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), John Lafko (Laurel), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Jerry Woodward (Cody, Wyo.), Kirk Morgan (Cody, Wyo.), Ron Sare (Sheridan, Wyo.), Darrell Reinhardt, Mo Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Ken Taft, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Greg McCannel, Tom Shea, Stu Summers, George Maragos, Dean Hoyt, and Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.)
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, March 15 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston. There will be two shifts of qualifying, with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament. The second shift is already scheduled full. Any bowlers who will not be attending that have already signed up for the second shift should contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.
