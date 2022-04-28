Your sports
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Association
At Town & Country Lanes, Billings
Sunday. April 24
Scott Gasser of Billings claimed the overall title in a challenge match by defeating Ken Carcich of Sheridan, Wyoming, by a score of 238-210.
Carcich forced the second match by winning the first, 213-174.
With the win, Gasser took home $225. Carcich pocketed $200 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Stu Summers with a 269 in qualifying. John Lafko of Columbus was the high qualifier with an 887 total for 4 games.
There were 46 bowlers competing from Wyoming and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometowns listed are from Billings.
Gasser, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Jim Watkins (Dillon), Dave Winslow, Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Mark Hayashi, Stu Summers, Keith Loran, Kristie Kent, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Vic Schell, Jack Schmidt, Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Craig Nickel, Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Bert Stiles (Broadview), Tom Shea, Mark Kemp (Livingston), John Whitaker (Roundup), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Ron Engelhardt, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Bim Marston (Hardin), Darrell Reinhardt, Dan Dolan, George Maragos, John Lafko (Columbus), Dean Hoyt, Ron Cole, Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), and Jeff Hess (Columbus).
Bowlers may obtain their yearly scoring report by contacting Dale at dalematthaes@gmail.com, and they will be emailed back to the bowler.
A summer meeting is in the plans and everyone will be informed as to when the meeting will take place and where. Updates are also available on the Double Nickel web page at doublenickelscratchassociation.org., and the Double Nickel Scratch Association Facebook page.
Golf
Yellowstone
Field Shots: Brad Jensen 46; Fred Kazmierski 48; (tie) Wally Anderson 49; Bill Smoot 49; Jim Jones 49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.