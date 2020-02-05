Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Tom Shea, 256-248-226-730, Heights Seniors, 196 avg.

Fireside: Tim Peterson, 193-279-237-709, Tues. Nite Mixed, 192 avg.

Fireside: Josh Link, 300-247-247-794, Pioneer, 239 avg.

Fireside: Mike Freund, 257-258-227-742, Pioneer, 209 avg.

300 Game

Josh Link tossed his fifth perfect game of the season in the Pioneer League.

Link opened his 794 series with the 300 and followed with a pair of 247 games.

Link carries a 239 average.

Basketball

City Rec

Men's Rec A/B II: Sean O'Daniel State Farm 67, Jerry's Boys 46; Tropics 64, Splash TE 48. 

Men's Rec C III: HDR 73, Dac-Imeg 69.

Men's at Castle Rock: Uncle Drew's Crew 72, Beer Boylers 35; Bye Week 70, Team Patton 57; Blue Cats 89, MWFBI 64.

