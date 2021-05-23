agate Scoreboard: Your Sports May 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GolfHilands May Couple Golf Scramble: Jeff and Kerry Gruizenga, Dennis and Deborah Roberts 30; Gerry and Sherry Fagan, Brandon and Amanda Hoskins 30.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Larry is the foundation of Polson softball': Pirates dedicate field to former coach Larry Smith Historic Governor’s Cup returning to Helena in 2021 Tanessa Morris, Cade Johnstone flying under radar for UM track ahead of NCAA West Prelims Led by speedy freshman, Billings West thrives on home track at Eastern AA Divisional meet Missoula PaddleHeads catcher Zac Almond dedicating season to late grandfather as he gets 2nd chance in baseball
