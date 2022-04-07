2022 Montana USBC Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships

at Star Lanes, Butte

Boys

Finals

8-under: Cyr Caleb, Great Falls, 376 ($300 scholarship); Josyaah Rodriguez, Butte, 297 ($225); KJ Meagor, Butte, 291 ($175).

10-under: Payton Saccheri, Helena, 911 ($300); Weston Sampson, Glendive, 906 (#225); Kaleb Bice, Great Falls, 890 ($175).

12-under: John Leary, Missoula, 925 ($300); David Honer, Butte, 915 ($225); Bryson Hibbert, Butte, 885 ($175).

15-under: Brek Strobel, Billings, 1,343 ($500); Landen Evans, Billings, 1,121 ($375); Jayden Simonsen, Great Falls, 1,079 ($250).

18-under: Taylor Hess, East Helena, 1,309 ($500); Michael Q. Hawk, Missoula, 1,275 ($375); Jeremy Gallagher, Cut Bank, 1,267 ($250).

Girls

Finals

8-under: Hannah Black, Butte, 318 ($300); Kinsley Link, Billings, 315 ($225); Karly Kindt, Butte, 263 ($175).

10-under: Kinley Ellingson, Bozeman, 746, ($300); Whitley Orth, Helena, 733 ($225); Eliza MacLean, Helena, 684 ($175). 

12-under: Arianna Garcia, Butte, 1,132 ($300); Ellyana Hale, Billings, 894 ($225); Maliyah Walks, Billings, 857 ($175).

15-under: Lexxy Danielson, Butte, 1,114 ($500); Payton Day, Belgrade, 1,006 ($375); Brooklinn Gelling-Kindt, Butte, 994 ($250).

18-under: Hope Bunk, Billings, 1,250 ($500); Taylor Garrett, Butte, 1,144 ($375); Madison Bruner, Great Falls, 1,050 ($250).

Tags

Load comments