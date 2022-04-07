2022 Montana USBC Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships
at Star Lanes, Butte
Boys
Finals
8-under: Cyr Caleb, Great Falls, 376 ($300 scholarship); Josyaah Rodriguez, Butte, 297 ($225); KJ Meagor, Butte, 291 ($175).
10-under: Payton Saccheri, Helena, 911 ($300); Weston Sampson, Glendive, 906 (#225); Kaleb Bice, Great Falls, 890 ($175).
12-under: John Leary, Missoula, 925 ($300); David Honer, Butte, 915 ($225); Bryson Hibbert, Butte, 885 ($175).
15-under: Brek Strobel, Billings, 1,343 ($500); Landen Evans, Billings, 1,121 ($375); Jayden Simonsen, Great Falls, 1,079 ($250).
18-under: Taylor Hess, East Helena, 1,309 ($500); Michael Q. Hawk, Missoula, 1,275 ($375); Jeremy Gallagher, Cut Bank, 1,267 ($250).
Girls
Finals
8-under: Hannah Black, Butte, 318 ($300); Kinsley Link, Billings, 315 ($225); Karly Kindt, Butte, 263 ($175).
10-under: Kinley Ellingson, Bozeman, 746, ($300); Whitley Orth, Helena, 733 ($225); Eliza MacLean, Helena, 684 ($175).
12-under: Arianna Garcia, Butte, 1,132 ($300); Ellyana Hale, Billings, 894 ($225); Maliyah Walks, Billings, 857 ($175).
15-under: Lexxy Danielson, Butte, 1,114 ($500); Payton Day, Belgrade, 1,006 ($375); Brooklinn Gelling-Kindt, Butte, 994 ($250).
18-under: Hope Bunk, Billings, 1,250 ($500); Taylor Garrett, Butte, 1,144 ($375); Madison Bruner, Great Falls, 1,050 ($250).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.