Big Sky State Games
Speed Climbing will debut at the 2020 Big Sky State Games in Billings. The event will be held July 18 at SteepWorld Climbing & Fitness. Entry fee is $25 before July 15. On-site fee is $35.
The event will feature an Olympic style course with youth and adult divisions ranging from recreation to advanced. To register, visit www.bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
Golf
Yellowstone
Tuesday Night League
2 Best Ball: Joe Blaseg/Whitney Waylander/James Sullivan/Amy Boyer/Shawn Garland/Robin Garland 57; Jeffery Winkler/Julie Winkler/Troy Dugger/Kathie Dugger 58.
Ladies Day
Low Net: Flight I: Karen Stensrud 68. Flight II: Traci Hirsch 76. Flight III: Linda Clawson 74.
Flags: 5 Donna Durham, 7 Liz Halverson, 9 Karen Hayes, 10 Darcy Bartholomeu, 14 Darcy Bartholomeu, 16 Liz Halverson.
Seniors Day
1, 2, 3 Best Ball: Walter Degnan/Bradley Jensen/Patrick Nau/William Smoot/Fred Kazmierski 130.
Lake Hills
Seniors
A Flight: Gross: Milt Strong 41. Net: John Alberta 35; Ralph Blee 36; Dale Nagel 37.
B Flight: Gross: Terry Lane 42. Net: Pat Petrino 36; Lanny Fred 37; Jim Brown 37; Tony Nave 38; Glen Hageman 38; Jim Keeling 38.
C Flight: Gross: Bob Frank 45; Net: Mike Zabrocki 36; Robert Marshall 36; Pat Joyce 36; John Hamby 37.
D Flight: Gross: Kent Richmond 48. Net: Bill Benjamin 36; John Beck 38; Howard Sumner 39; Del Hayter 39.
Flags: 11 John Cannon, 12 John Alberta, 17 Tom Cushing, 18 Bill Benjamin.
Hilands
Seniors
Waltz Time: Jim Hauptman/Rich Hageman/Dave Rye/Jake Korell 53; Meredith Reiter/Bill Mills/Jerry Hanson/Stan Simmons 53.
Laurel
Seniors
Bill Huyser/Randy Michael/Duane Behm/Bill Bernhard 124.
Low net: Randy Michael 71.
Ladies League
Jessica Raley/Angela Yeager/Therese Michael/Sharon Russell 60; Tracey Michael/Sharon Russell/Kass Crawford/Heidi Kaiser 60; Cathy Lee Repnak/Barbara McLeod/Linda Frickel/Nancy Metzger 63.
Flags: 1 Lorri Rimpe, 2 Lorri Rimpe, 3 Tracy Michael, 4 Linda Frickel, 6 Sue Schelle, 8 Jolee Hull.
Yegen
Seniors
2 Nets: Charlie Peaton/Wayne Everson/Gary Lefor/Wayne Lieschner 114; Ed Butler/George Allen/Jim St. John/Eugene Tuka 115 (card playoff); Jim Ashcraft/Ted Rist/Steve Schieno/Michael Jennings 115; Jim Sears/Greg Branstetter/Jim Norris/Tom Schug 117; Blind Draw/Jack Gauer/Chuck Willkom/Bill Turnquist 119 (card playoff); Phil Hageman/Bill Comstock/John Johnson/Neal Nash 119.
Pryor Creek
Men's Seniors
A Flight: Gross: Clay Schwartz 78, Bill Ehersman 79; Net: Steve Staebler 72, Ned Johnerson 77.
B Flight: Gross: Marty Derrig 79, Scott Dickinson 82; Net: Jim Moody 73, Rady Bodley 75.
C Flight: Gross: Dennis Newell 85, Cliff Schell 88; Net: Sonny Westerman 76, Bob Wilson 79.
D Flight: Gross: Dave Scott 85, Ray Hicks 86; Net: Ron Englehart 73; Jerry Schimetz 75.
E Flight: Gross: Ed Barry 89, Scott Armstrong 91; Net: Jim Pickens 71, Rick Reid 75.
F Flight: Gross: Cliff Amundsen 96, Wally Sims 97; Net: Ken Haag 76; Pat Sherman 75.
Par 3
Ladies
Odd Holes Out
Flight 1: Lisa Forsberg 28; Irene Kawane 31; Ginny Simpson 32; Alicia Lee 32; Penny Sipes 33.
Flight 2: Karen Smith 33; Carol Jensen 35; Joyce Pulley 36; Bev Butorac 36; Sharon Olsen 37.
Flight 3: Joyce Norris 37; Vicki Bell 38; Jean Becker 39; Jeanette Bejot 39; Michelle Zawada 40.
Flight 4: Laurie Dolan 36; Carolyn Collis 38; Sharon Feeley 39; Marlene Wagner 40; Joanne Dodd 42; Janet Cook 42.
