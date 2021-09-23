Hole-in-one

Armed with an 8-iron, Brian Lindgren aced the 162-yard No. 6 hole on the Johnny Walker course at Pryor Creek. Witnesses: Harry Cain and Shawn Kelly

Par 3

Men's Senior League

Scramble

Results: 49, Tom Fox/Scott McMillin/Jim Brown/George Boe; 50, Terry Pancich/Bart Rice/Jerry Rivinius/Ken Foos; 51, Bill Cochran/Daryl Stricker/Lowell Dunlop/Mark Astle; 51, Chuck Morgan/John Palagyi/George Boe/Kerry Struckman; 51, Steve Everett/Clarke Coulter/Mel Raatz/Butch Brauer; 51, Jack Butorac/Perry Scheidecker/Bob Gaughen/Jerry Narum

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup matches

Todd Koepp 4 & 3 over Bob Nisbet

Dave Williams 1 Up over Randy Holm

Milt Strong 3 & 2 over Rod Kessler

Dan Tryan 2 & 1 over Gary Ugrin

Rich Lorenz 3 & 2 over Glenn Hageman

Mike Sullivan 2 & 1 over Rob McDonald

Si Simonsen 4 & 3 over Mike Joyce

Bob Holloway 7 & 5 over Gary Pearsall

Scott Anderson 2 & 1 over Jim Keeling

Ralph Blee Even with Bob Frank

Jack Wahl 4 & 3 over Del Hayter

Tex Kiedrowski 3 & 2 over Robert Marshall

Pat Joyce 1 UP over Gary Shampeny

Final results

Overall Cup Winner: Ralph Blee

1st Flight: 1st Place: Dave Williams; 2nd Place: Randy Holm; 3rd Place: Milt Strong; 4th Place: Gary Ugrin

2nd Flight: 1st Place: Mike Sullivan; 2nd Place: Rob McDonald; 3rd Place: Pay Joyce; 4th Place: Scott Anderson

3rd Flight: 1st Place: Ralph Blee; 2nd Place: Jack Wahl; 3rd Place: Bob Frank; 4th Place: Del Hayter

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside Lanes: Jake Marsich, 185-299-217-701, Saturday Night Mixed, 219 avg.

Fireside Lanes: John Lafko, 246-183-273-702, Sportsman, 214 avg.

Fireside Lanes: Brandon Fisher, 226-279-213-716, Sportsman, 195 avg.

Fireside Lanes: Troy Johannesson, 226-257-247-730, Drifter, 189 avg.

Fireside Lanes: Paul George, 248-257-257-762, Weekenders, 199 avg.

