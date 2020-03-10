Basketball

City league

At Medicine Crow: Hamman Law I 126, Bye Week 109; Team Harris 116, Tee Pee/Mike's Quick Lube 90; Eagles 91, Tropics 56.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 224-240-245-709, Drifter, 209 avg.

Fireside: Bailey Bischoff, 257-230-267-754, Drifter, 220 avg.

Golf

Hole in One

Mike Vance aced the No. 5 hole at 137 yards using the 8-iron at Yegen. Witnesses are Gary Van Wingen, Tom Shupak, and Dave Hamm.

