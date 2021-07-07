Golf
Par 3
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
Tee times
Front 9
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Meredith Marsh; Cade Wagner; Trey Ewalt
7:10: Conor Walsh; Tyler Brunner; Casey Wilson
7:20: Joseph Driscoll; Sam Norman; Connor Droogsma; Gabe Kraft
Girls 15-17
7:30: Paige Lethert; Alison Shenk; Rebecca Washington; Madison Harada
7:40: Haylee Adams; Lauren Mayala; Alex Miller; Molly Cooney
7:50: Isabella Johnson; Hannah Adams; Alyssa Robertus; McKenzie Walsh
Girls 11-14
8:00: Kennadie Peterman; Paige Loberg
Girls 8-10
8:10: Cailyn Rudolph; Annika King; Hadley Mosser
8:20: Avery Norman; Clare Jensen; Arabella Harris; Loza Robbins
Boys 8-10
8:30: Lincoln Daniel; Cruz Saylor; Jett Rice; Holden Guenthner
8:40: Abel Nava; Rocco Harris; Colton Tourtlott; Shawn Bryson
Back 9
Boys 13
7 a.m.: Griffin Zimmer; Karson Gibbs; Baxter Jensen; Riley Meyer
7:10: Jackson Eckley; Royce Taylor; Griffin Weisenberger; Tucker Davis
Boys 12
7:30: Evan Zeilstra; Kellen Booth; Cash Toscano; Avery Hunter
7:40: Sawyer Guenthner; Gabe Glassing; Ty Telford; Brady Muus
Boys 11
7:50: Jack Nielsen; Trevor Guyer; Colin Jensen
8:00: Brody Daniel; Grady Martin; Cord Logan
Boys 14
8:10: Palmer Coleman; Nolan Harada; Ashton Fleury; Eli Stenberg
8:20: Gavin Kindsfather; Alexander Brester; Logan Connolly; Dakota Quast
Boys 15
8:30: Keaton Miller; Hayden Visser; Kyle Kennah; Josh Sears
8:40: Trayson Hart; McGuire Hanson; Mike Courts; Brady McCollum
