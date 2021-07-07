Golf

Par 3

Yellowstone County Junior Golf

Tee times

Front 9

Boys 16-17

7 a.m.: Meredith Marsh; Cade Wagner; Trey Ewalt

7:10: Conor Walsh; Tyler Brunner; Casey Wilson

7:20: Joseph Driscoll; Sam Norman; Connor Droogsma; Gabe Kraft

Girls 15-17

7:30: Paige Lethert; Alison Shenk; Rebecca Washington; Madison Harada

7:40: Haylee Adams; Lauren Mayala; Alex Miller; Molly Cooney

7:50: Isabella Johnson; Hannah Adams; Alyssa Robertus; McKenzie Walsh

Girls 11-14

8:00: Kennadie Peterman; Paige Loberg

Girls 8-10

8:10: Cailyn Rudolph; Annika King; Hadley Mosser

8:20: Avery Norman; Clare Jensen; Arabella Harris; Loza Robbins

Boys 8-10

8:30: Lincoln Daniel; Cruz Saylor; Jett Rice; Holden Guenthner

8:40: Abel Nava; Rocco Harris; Colton Tourtlott; Shawn Bryson

Back 9

Boys 13

7 a.m.: Griffin Zimmer; Karson Gibbs; Baxter Jensen; Riley Meyer

7:10: Jackson Eckley; Royce Taylor; Griffin Weisenberger; Tucker Davis

Boys 12

7:30: Evan Zeilstra; Kellen Booth; Cash Toscano; Avery Hunter

7:40: Sawyer Guenthner; Gabe Glassing; Ty Telford; Brady Muus

Boys 11

7:50: Jack Nielsen; Trevor Guyer; Colin Jensen

8:00: Brody Daniel; Grady Martin; Cord Logan

Boys 14

8:10: Palmer Coleman; Nolan Harada; Ashton Fleury; Eli Stenberg

8:20: Gavin Kindsfather; Alexander Brester; Logan Connolly; Dakota Quast

Boys 15

8:30: Keaton Miller; Hayden Visser; Kyle Kennah; Josh Sears

8:40: Trayson Hart; McGuire Hanson; Mike Courts; Brady McCollum

