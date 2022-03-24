Bowling
Brek Strobel bowls another 300
Billings teenager Brek Strobel bowled a 300 game Thursday afternoon while competing in the Razzle Dazzle youth league at Fireside Lanes.
It was the 14-year-old's third career sanctioned 300 and second in the Razzle Dazzle league. He also rolled a 300 in practice earlier this year.
His latest 300 game came in the middle of games of 193 and 209 for a 702 series.
700 series
Fireside: Nick Haney, 258-242-234-734, Bowlers Edge, 218 avg.
Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 258-248-204-710, Bowlers Edge, 219 avg.
Fireside: Brad Muri, 258-243-236-737, Bowlers Edge, 222 avg.
Basketball
City League
Thursday
At Castle Rock: Wicks Dental 66, White Knife 60; IMEG/DAC 57, Lithia 47; Venture Stone 50, Old Bears 39.
