Bowling

Brek Strobel bowls another 300

Billings teenager Brek Strobel bowled a 300 game Thursday afternoon while competing in the Razzle Dazzle youth league at Fireside Lanes.

It was the 14-year-old's third career sanctioned 300 and second in the Razzle Dazzle league. He also rolled a 300 in practice earlier this year.

His latest 300 game came in the middle of games of 193 and 209 for a 702 series.

700 series

Fireside: Nick Haney, 258-242-234-734, Bowlers Edge, 218 avg.

Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 258-248-204-710, Bowlers Edge, 219 avg.

Fireside: Brad Muri, 258-243-236-737, Bowlers Edge, 222 avg.

Basketball

City League

Thursday

At Castle Rock: Wicks Dental 66, White Knife 60; IMEG/DAC 57, Lithia 47; Venture Stone 50, Old Bears 39.

