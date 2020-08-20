Golf
Hole-In-One
Ted Fink made a hole-in-one on the 178-yard No. 17 hole Thursday at Yellowstone using a driver. Witnesses: Terry Fink, Jim Winchell, Matt McDonnell.
Hilands
Men's Day
Flags: 1/10 Steve Diefenderfer, 3/12 Jim Espy, 5/14 Jon Pierce, 6/15 Jim Espy.
Par 3
Seniors
Team shamble: Jack Butorac/John Palagyi/Jim Besel 104; Roger Ditto/ George Boe/Jerry Narum/G.L. Schleining 109; Tim Strong/John Mota/Andy Zahn/Roy Herren 110; Gary Ugrin/Jim Lindberg/Fred Faber/Jim Haw 112.
