Golf

Hole-In-One

Ted Fink made a hole-in-one on the 178-yard No. 17 hole Thursday at Yellowstone using a driver. Witnesses: Terry Fink, Jim Winchell, Matt McDonnell.

Hilands

Men's Day

Flags: 1/10 Steve Diefenderfer, 3/12 Jim Espy, 5/14 Jon Pierce, 6/15 Jim Espy.

Par 3

Seniors

Team shambleJack Butorac/John Palagyi/Jim Besel 104; Roger Ditto/ George Boe/Jerry Narum/G.L. Schleining 109; Tim Strong/John Mota/Andy Zahn/Roy Herren 110; Gary Ugrin/Jim Lindberg/Fred Faber/Jim Haw 112.

