DCC hosting officiating camp
The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp will be held on the campus of Dawson Community College June 18-20. The camp is for current youth league, high school, and college officials and for those looking to get starting in officiating high school and college basketball games across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp combines both practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants will officiate high school games and receive evaluation from certified referees in addition to education on officiating topics during daily classroom educational sessions.
Instructors include Mike Fischer, who has officiated at the high school level for 32 years and college level for 12 years. Fischer has officiated in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament and spent 11 years as a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball observer. For the past 12 years he has been the supervisor of officials for the Frontier Conference.
The Dawson camp is approved through the MHSA to count as two study club credits. Montana educators will be able to receive renewal units. Cost to attend the camp is $75 if registered before May 1 and $100 if after May 1. Registration must be received by June 1. Registration fees include housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp shirt.
For more information, contact Joe Peterson, DCC athletic director, at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu or visit dawsonbucs.com. To register, contact Sara Engle, DCC Workforce Development and Continuing Education, at 406-377-9441 or sengle@dawson.edu.
Dawson putting on summer high school tournament
Dawson Community College will be hosting the 14th annual Summer High School Basketball Tournament on June 18-20. This tournament has continued to grow over the years and Dawson is expecting around 50 high school teams to participate this year.
The tournament usually attracts teams from all over Montana as well as North Dakota. It is open to both girls teams and boys teams and the teams can choose which divisions they would like to play in; either upper or the lower divisions. The upper divisions consists mostly of Class A teams and really strong Class B and C teams. The lower division is mainly smaller schools and JV teams.
Every team is guaranteed three pool games and then a single-elimination tournament at the end. Winners of each division will be rewarded with champions’ t-shirts.
There will be an MOA Officiating Camp that will run in conjunction with the tournament.
For more information, contact Joe Peterson at 406-941-1496 jpeterson@dawson.edu or Romeo Lagmay at 406-377-9450 rlagmay@dawson.edu
