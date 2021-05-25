Golf

Yellowjacket Athletics Scholarship Scramble

Registration is now open for the 2021 Yellowjacket Athletics Scholarship Scramble, the annual golf tournament fundraising event for Montana State University Billings student-athlete scholarships.

The event will take place on Aug. 6 at Lake Hills Golf Course, and registration is open through July 30. The cost to register is $550 for a team of four players and $140 per individual. Hole sponsorships are also available at a cost of $100 per hole.

To register for the event or to purchase a hole sponsorship, email the completed player information form to hollie.west@msubillings.edu.

All revenue raised during the event will be applied directly to scholarships for MSUB’s 250 student-athletes and 16 men’s and women’s varsity sports.

Registration includes greens fees for four players, two riding carts, four barbecue meals, complementary beer, water, and Coca-Cola products during play, and tournament souvenirs and hole prizes.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and lunches and range balls will be provided as well. The scramble begins with a noon shotgun start and prizes will be awarded upon the completion of play.

Eaglerock

Senior Gold League

Net score: 1, Tom Feeley/Les Jensen/Chuck Morgan/Walt Archer 121. 2, Allen Krum/Lane Snyder/Dick Kosmicki/Dan Dinard 125; 3, Dan Tryan/Greg Charnesky/Robert Foote/Ken Haag 126; Jerry Rivinius/Mike Joyce/Bill Poore/Dick Dye 128.

Flags: Dale Nagel, Charlie Peaton, Tye Schulz, Dale Mack.

Hilands

Men's Fun Night

Results: 1, Todd Torbert/Brad Griffin/Rich Hageman/Dale Hudiburgh/Tim Mascarena 102; 2, Jeff Gruizenga/Mark Hunt/Mike Beggs/Dennis Roberts/Jerry Hanson 107; 3, Russ Yerger/Ray Scozzari/Ken Steinmetz/Dean Studer/Bob Blackford 113.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning League

Results: 1, Peggy Mueller; 3, Bobbie Tryan; 4, Donna Timmerman; 5, Laura Wilson; 7, Bobbie Tryan; 8, Karlene Lefeldt; 9, Donna Timmerman.

Yegen

Tuesday Morning Ladies League

Flight 1: Jane Erickson 36; Nancy Schieno 37; Barb Lawson 37.

Flight 2: Nancy Beeter, 38; Sharlene Loendorf, 39; Darcy Conway, 43; Elvira Wilcox, 43.

Flight 3: Carol Simmons, 42; Jean Becker, 44; Rose Crowley, 44.

Flight 4: Barb Herda, 46; Beverly Butorac, 48; Cathy Wagenhals, 50.

Flight 5: Norine Maier, 43; Jean Thompson, 46; Lynn Redman, 50; Mary Hellenthal, 50.

Ladies Night

Flags: 1, Dawn Oleyte; 2, Maggie McCullogh; 3, Jenn Hewett; 4, Mary Harris; 5, Eli Cooper; 6, Kathy Neinaber; 7, Mary Harris; 8, Chelsea Wagner; 9, Kathleen Wagner.

Pryor Creek

Tuesday Morning Ladies League

Toss three: 1, Bonnie Wutzke, 82; 2, Susan Coakly, 84; 3 (tied) Daisey Carlson/Jane Wallace/LaVon Ashworth, 89.

Yellowstone CC

Ladies Day

Flight 1: 1, Liz Halverson, 36; 2, Darcy Bartholomew, 44.

Flight 2: 1 (tie) Connie Nance/Traci Hirsch/Patty McLean 37.

Flight 3: 1 (tie) Karen Hayes/Twlya Best 34.

Flags 4: Pam Heringer; 6, Linda Clawson; 7, Donna Durham; 11, Darcy Bartholomew; 13, Darcy Bartholomew; 17, Linda Clawson.

