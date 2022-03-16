Big Sky State Games
Ice hockey
The Big Sky State Games Ice Hockey Open competition is slated for Friday through Sunday. Play begins at 5 p.m. on Friday at Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney. Brackets are available at www.bigskygames.org. There is no charge for spectator admission.
Girls hockey will be held the weekend of April 22–24 in Billings. Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 15-17 in Billings. Online registration for the Big Sky State Games summer events will be available May 1. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
