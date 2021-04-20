Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Sunday Nite Mixed: Debbie Farrar 212, Rhonda McJunkin 557; Caleb Ives 262, Nathan Woodard 666.

Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 193-550.

Plaza: Lory Jennings 234-540.

Fireflies: Sue Hiller 183-479.

T.G.I.F.: Michelle Hotomanie 164, Jana Waters 43; Mark Hayashi 225-588.

Sunset Bowl

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 181-485; Dayton Willoughby 234-676.

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 237-605; Jim Blakeley 235, Greg McCannel 648.

Federal: Kim Tusi 165-421; Lance Ganron 198, Joe Winters 542.

