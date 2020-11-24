Bowling
Fireside Weekenders: Joan Ferguson 203, Angie Kleindl 529; Phil Koteny 257-676
Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 182 game; Todd DeLeon 257-635
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 219-595; Dayton Willoughby 267-715
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 150-401; Bob Hanson 265-681
Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Burtell 183-478; Cory Morgan 268-686
Drifter: Craig Nickel 278, JJ Hill 686
Tuesday Firesiders: Sharon Olsen 194-540
Sojourners: Donna Degner 202-541
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 197-540; Mike Brophy 266, Dennis Mitchell 685
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 213, Amy Lumpkin 521; Daryl Walker 236, Dillon Marshall 236, Tate Getchell 645
Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 198-515; Rick Knuppel 226, Dennis Mitchell 603
Six Shooters: Diane Wise 206, Alysia Anderson 538
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 213-556
Fireflies: Sue French 213-599
Fireball: Greg Glassing 300, Nick Haney 754
Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 181-455; Wesley Burley 194-526
Sportsman: Darin Bird 300-772, Josh Link 779
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 238-575; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 213, Gabe Morgan 614; Girls 11 & Under – Marianna Barbero 117, Maliyah Walks 437; Boys 11 & Under – Griffin Snow 102, Evan Van Luchene 410
Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Lyli Powell 170, Gillianne Ostermiller 430; Boys 12 & Up – Kale Shore 201-500; Girls 11 & Under – Madison Gehring 112-274; Boys 11 & Under – Ayden Lavender 83-214
Morning Magic: Girls 12 & Up – Leighton Merfeld 89, Payton Lawrence 171; Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 119, Carter Ording 254; Girls 11 & Under – Carolyn Kirkham 76, Spencer Forslund 127; Boys 11 & Under – Silas Wyckoff 87, Zachary Hanson 149
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 213-532; Jered Rorvik 199-555
Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 181-478; Craig Nickel 243, Travis Ernster 611
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 246, Jeff Hess 649
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 184-525; Dave Barrett 225, Skip Heimbichner 614
Federal: Lia Wheeler 181, Chris Dobitz 467; Joe Winters 235-612
Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 222-555; Jarrod Lindseth 245, Jack Schmidt 657
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Serenity Ingold 96, Stevee Flippen 123, Rylie Mapston 216; Boys 11 & Under – Mason Hust 96-163
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – KateLynn Debus 180-468; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 202-552
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 206-546; John Morris 238-631
Wednesday Night: Cassie Huck 185-528; John Whitaker 278-673
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 152-451; Tom Shea 289, Ace Barcus 628
Town and Country Lanes Youth League
Jr Gold: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 196-501 (3) 724 (4); Boys 12 & Up – Brek Strobel 267-711 (3) 852 (4)
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up – Taezis Griffeth 125-341; Boys 12 & Up – Toby Ottenbacher 175-438; Girls 11 & Under – Emma Baily 99-259; Boys 11 & Under – RJ Westberg 184-483.
Volleyball
Montana Showcase
Mountain One Volleyball Club has announced a recruiting showcase for Montana players and coaches July 28 at Gallatin High School in Bozeman. Coaches from the Frontier Conference and possibly Montana and Montana State will be on hand to watch players go through individual skills drills and 6-on-6 play at the one-day recruiting event, which is limited to 75 athletes.
The registration fee is $125. For a registration form, visit https://forms.gle/YYiJzTWRRVE511HU6.
High school coaches who want to attend a meet-and-greet lunch and a coaches clinic ($25) can register at https://forms.gle/57ewR9yQQBj71eXo9.
For information contact Jade Schmidt at mountainonevbc@gmail.com.
