agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Oct 6, 2021

GolfHilands Scramble: Jim Anderson, Dale Hudiburgh, Dave Kinnard, Jake Korell 32; Dave Rye, Jim Koessler, Larry Larson, Ed Hammer 35.

featured
Melstone's Brody Grebe taking off in pass-rushing role for Montana State
Montana, Dixie State – soon to be Utah Tech? – set to create history with start of 4-games series
'Bigger Than Me' belief, depth carrying top-ranked Florence-Carlton to 5-0 record
Northern Colorado coach 'reprimanded' for throwing piece of clipboard at Montana State fan
Led by Columbia Falls All-American Cydney Finberg-Roberts, Providence volleyball setting lofty national goals
