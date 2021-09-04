Golf
Hole-In-One
Rob Brown aced hole No. 17 at 166 yards using an 8-iron. Witnesses: John Galt, Jay Galt, and Cole Reinhardt.
Yellowstone
Yellowstone Country Club will be hosting the Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur Sept. 18-19. Tournament details and registration forms are available at the local golf courses.
2-Person Best Ball
Results: 1, Greg Wilson/Dave Cobb, 63; 2(tie), Brad Jensen/John Braun, 64; 2(tie), Rob Smith/Dawson Smith, 64; 3, John Braun/Dave Reed, 65.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.