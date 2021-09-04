Golf

Hole-In-One

Rob Brown aced hole No. 17 at 166 yards using an 8-iron. Witnesses: John Galt, Jay Galt, and Cole Reinhardt.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone Country Club will be hosting the Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur Sept. 18-19. Tournament details and registration forms are available at the local golf courses.

2-Person Best Ball

Results: 1, Greg Wilson/Dave Cobb, 63; 2(tie), Brad Jensen/John Braun, 64; 2(tie), Rob Smith/Dawson Smith, 64; 3, John Braun/Dave Reed, 65.

