Best ball: 1, Greg Wilson/Dave Cobb 59; 2, Gre Koch/Todd Dawson 61; 3, Robb Bergeson/Brad Kimball 64; 4, Greg Wilson/Mark Sorlie 65.

Gross skins: Holes 1/6/15/16, Bergeson; Holes 4/17 Steve Berg; Hole 5, Koch; Hole 9, Dawson.

Net skins: Holes 4/17 Berg; Holes 7/14 Cobb; Hole 15 Bergeson; Hole 13 Julie Finnicum; Hole 9 Dawson.

