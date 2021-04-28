Golf
Lake Hills
Gross/Net tournament
18 holes: John Cannon, Chuck Morgan, Howard Sumner, Dave Williams 218; Ralph Blee, Pat Joyce, Stan Kondracki, Gary Pearsall 221; Tom Schillinger, Jim Brown, Glenn Hagemann, Del Hayter 223; Steve Ballock, Ron Burke, Gary Doll, John Glen 224; Paul Mock, Milt Strong, Dan Tryan 224.
9 holes: Ken Silvernagel, Rick Stabio, Mike Zabrocki 117; Butch Clapper, Gordon Haman, Oren Jones, Todd Koepp 127; Dan Carroll, Jake Ketterling, Ralph Reinhart 128; Gary Amundson, Bruce Mueller, Kent Richmond, Tom Willis 130.
Flags: 10 Dan Tryan, 12 Mike Devous, 14 Mike Zabrocki, 17 Ken Acton.
Laurel
Senior men: Denny Marek, Bill Lindberg, Rick Ketterling, Mauri Kaiser 134; Pat O’Connor, Jim Wagner, James Fust, Mike Reiter 138.
Par 3
Field Shots
Flight 1: Joey Gordon 29, Rebecca Hagen 31, Ginny Simpson 33, Alicia Lee 35.
Flight 2: Sandy Leach 31, Jeannie Astle 36, Vicki Bell 37, Jean Becker 37, Jeanette Bejot 37, Cheryl Brown 39.
Flight 3: Joyce Amos 41, Kathy Kuck 43, Kathie Riggs 43, Norma Karls 44, Sharon Feeley 45.
Yellowstone
Senior Day
Best ball: Brad Jensen, William Smoot, Dale Peterson, Lee Jockers 11-under.
Pryor Creek
Men's league
Orange Ball-3 Nets: Mike Palagyi, Ed Barry, Barry Bolton, Don Marlenee 198; Russ McClellan, Clint MacIntyre, Bruce Rost, Joseph Meyer 206; Sonny Westerman, Dan Vogt, Blaine Purington, Jim Rex 209; Bob Oostermeyer, Max Erickson, Mark Redding, Roger Kesler 211; Chuck Plum, Mike Sherrill, Fred Montgomery, Patrick Sherman 211; Dave Malek, Roger Ditto, Daniel Hamilton, Randy Perry, Dick Montague 212.
