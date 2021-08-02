Golf

Holes-in-one

Cori Scala aced the 105-yard No. 10 hole at Par 3 Monday with a driver. Witnesses: Kyle Brano, Matt Stricker and Austin Stauduhar. 

George Bradley aced the 120-yard No. 8 hole at Par 3 Monday with an 8-iron. Witnesses: Corrine Grimm and Manny Quilao.

Pryor Creek

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Results: 1st, 124, Dave Rye/Barry Bolton/Greg Charnesky/Greg Smith; 2nd, 126 (scorecard playoff), Bill Laurent/Bruce Hamm/Dennis Newell/Bill Lindberg; 3rd, 126, Brad Jensen/Mauri Kaiser/Dave Williams/Ken Lind; 4th, 128 (scorecard playoff), Bob Turnquist/Sonny Westerman/Tom Madden/Mike King.

Low gross: 75, Brad Jensen; 77, Tom Peterson.

Low net: 68 (scorecard playoff), Rocky Roberts; 68 (scorecard playoff) Bill Lindberg; 68 (scorecard playoff), Bill Tiefenthaler; 69, Mike King.

Yegen

Monday seniors

Orange Ball

Front 9: Brian Gouldsberry/Mark Lemm/Dennis Lusin/Clarke Coulter 58; Joe White/Bruce Rost/Sam Young/Mort Forney 59; Eddie Sandoval/Wes Stahl/Don Jones/Ed Helgeson 61; John Steele/Dave Kennedy/Zane Jansen/John Schafer  62; Russ Brown/Pete Conway/Gary Lefor/Bob Peterson 63.

Back 9: Rico Brennan/Dan Bergstrom/David Pope/Bob Gilbertson 56; Phil Hageman/Quentin Gilham/Dale Abeln/Dennis McKnire 58; Tom Eldridge/Earl May/Chuck Willkom/Ken Laddusaw 60 (scorecard playoff); Joe Bridges/Lyle Gabrian/Bob Schuler/Eugene Tuka 60; John Kemp/Raymond Shrader/Jack Payne/Blind Draw 62 (scorecard playoff).

Flags: 1, Snodgrass; 4, Brown; 6, Krumheuer; 8, Jansen; 10, Shrader; 11, Everson; 13, Willkom; 14, McKnire.

