Golf
Yellowstone Senior Cup Alternate Shot Matches
Round two
at Lake Hills, Thursday
Match 1: Rick Hadd/Bill Laurent (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Kirt Christensen/Rick Roedecker (Pryor Creek)
Match 2: Scott Alexander/Ron Engelhardt (Pryor Creek) 8 & 7 over Bob Holloway/Jack Wahl (Lake Hills)
Match 3: Bill Benjamin/Pat Joyce (Lake Hills) 3 & 2 over Terry Lane/Lane Snyder (Eaglerock)
Match 4: Mark Hansen/Rod Kessler (Lake Hills) BYE
Match 5: Del Hayter/Robert Marshall (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Pat Sherman/Wally Sims (Pryor Creek)
Match 6: Paul Mock/Howard Sumner (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Ed Barry/Dick Montague (Pryor Creek)
Match 7: Glen Hageman/Rob McDonald (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Dave Armstrong/Jerry Rivinius (Eaglerock)
Match 8: Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Jim Moody/Sonny Westerman (Pryor Creek)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.