Golf

Yellowstone Senior Cup Alternate Shot Matches

Round two

at Lake Hills, Thursday

Match 1: Rick Hadd/Bill Laurent (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Kirt Christensen/Rick Roedecker (Pryor Creek)

Match 2: Scott Alexander/Ron Engelhardt (Pryor Creek) 8 & 7 over Bob Holloway/Jack Wahl (Lake Hills)

Match 3: Bill Benjamin/Pat Joyce (Lake Hills) 3 & 2 over Terry Lane/Lane Snyder (Eaglerock)

Match 4: Mark Hansen/Rod Kessler (Lake Hills) BYE

Match 5: Del Hayter/Robert Marshall (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Pat Sherman/Wally Sims (Pryor Creek)

Match 6: Paul Mock/Howard Sumner (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Ed Barry/Dick Montague (Pryor Creek)

Match 7: Glen Hageman/Rob McDonald (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Dave Armstrong/Jerry Rivinius (Eaglerock)

Match 8: Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong (Lake Hills) 1 Up over Jim Moody/Sonny Westerman (Pryor Creek)

