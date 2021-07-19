Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors Gross/Net

Front 9 Flight A:  Gross, Richard Steiner 40. Net, Kenny Wilbert 35, Jack Gauer 35, Joe Bridges 37, Brian Gouldsberry 38.

Flight B: Gross, John Junnila 39. Net, Ray Shrader 33, Ted Rist 33, Dave Kennedy 34, Bill Johnson 35.

Flight C: Gross, Steve Erickson 42. Net, Don Jones 32, Pat Burton 33, Harvey Tripple 34, Dennis Lusin 36.

Flight D: Gross, John Fekety 45. Net, Sam Deckert 34, John Beaudry 34, Michael Miller 35,, Dan Kooyman 35.

Back 9 Flight A: Gross, Dick Phillips 36. Net, Bill Twilling 31, Bob Turnquist 32, Tom Shupak 33, Joe Ginelias 33.

Flight B: Gross, Dan Bergstrom 38. Net, Ron Bailey 32, Quintin Gilham 32, Greg Charnesky 33, Mark Lemm 33.

Flight C: Gross, Chuck Willkom 39. Net, Richard Rodriquez 29, Scott Armstrong 32, Jim St. John 32, Gary Lefor 32.

Flight D: Gross, Michael Jennings 42. Net, Vern Petermann 25, Bob Gilbertson 31, Leroy Morse 34, Bob Eggebrecht 35.

Flags: 2, Tripple; 4, Dilts; 9, Bridges; 10, Jennings; 11, Charnesky; 16, Charnesky.

Powell, Wyo., Golf Club

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

2 Net Scores

Flight 1: 1st, 135 P/O, Mike Songer, Dan Vogt, Cliff Frank, Dave Davidson; 2nd, 135, Dave Reda, Charlie Peaton, Greg Branstetter, Dave Cox; 3rd, 136, Allen Krum, Jerry Rivinius, Ed Barry, Chuck Morgan; 4th, 141 P/O, Marc Geraci, Dennis Stevens, Marc Lackman, John McMurray.

Flight 2: 1st, 132, Bruce Dunkin, Tim Vicars, Dick Dye, Kenny Southworth; 2nd, 136 P/O, Kevin Brewer, Frank Richter, Ken Sandvik, Wayne Hirsch; 3rd, 136, Jack Brilz, Bill Huyser, Mauri Kaiser, Bill Lindberg; 4th, 138, Dale Mack, Terry Lane, Lane Snyder, Pat Joyce.

