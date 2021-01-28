Big Sky State Games
Ice hockey
The 36th Annual Big Sky State Games will start this spring with two 3x3 Ice Hockey tournaments. The male/co-ed tournament is slated for March 19-21 at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney. An all-girls division will be at the Centennial Ice Arena, April 9-11, in Billings. Both locations include divisions for mites, peewee, squirt, bantam and high school. The early bird entry fee is $375. Registration is available online at www.bigskygames.org. Residents of bordering states (Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho) are invited to participate.
Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 16-18 in Billings. Online registration to register for all other sports of the Big Sky State Games will be available May 1. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Travis Bird, 239-201-268-708, Mooyah Scratch League, 207 avg.
Sunset: Dayton Willoughby, 227-187-298-712, Tuesday Mixed, 217 avg.
Sunset: Ken Taft, 257-213-249-719, TNT League, 208 avg.
Sunset: Stu Summers, 248-258-213-719, TNT League, 215 avg.
Sunset: Mike Martinez, 258-225-259-742, TNT League, 210 avg.
