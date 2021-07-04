Golf
Hole-In-One
John Lafko aced hole No. 7, a 149-yard layout, with an 8-iron at Lake Hills on Sunday. Bob Degele witnessed the perfect shot.
Yellowstone
Flag Tournament: 1st Jade Binder; 2nd Mary Halstvedt; 3rd Leslie Harrison; 4th Andrew Laszlo; T5th Pier Brewer; T5th Kevin Kraft; T5th Jennie Typanski; T5th Traci Hirsch; T5th Jim Sullivan; T5th Nic Eames; T5th Matt Walsh; T5th Tiffani Coleman; T5th Rhett Hightower; T5th Donald Finnegan; T5th Kathie Dugger; T5th Robert Germany.
