Football
Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp
Billings West football player Riley Bergeson has organized the Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp set for June 16 at the West High football field. Activities for grades 3-5 will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and grades 6-8 will go from noon to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 per athlete and proceeds will be used to cover the cost of Yellowstone Youth Football registration for underprivileged athletes. The camp will be coached by current and former West, Senior and Skyview football players. For more information, visit the Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp page on Facebook. Registration will also be accepted the day of the camp. Bergeson is the grandson of Dolan, a former Montana Grizzlies football player who coached at Glasgow and Billings Senior. Dolan died in 2018.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Hayden Trost aced the 117-yard, No. 17 hole at Yellowstone using a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Kelly and Palmer Coleman.
Laurel
Member/Member
Gross: Julie Fauth-Tracey Michael 83
Net: Debra Bonogofsky-Priscilla Korb 72
Gross: Jordon Roberts-Tyler Roberts 66; John Galt-Jay Galt 67; Dan Bosch-Jay Wartnow 67; Terry Caekaert-Rob Bazant 71; Art Logan-Shawn Berry 71; Bill Chupp-Tom Manni 71.
Net: Bryan Stewart-Jim King 63; Lane Cyphers-Kelly McLean 65; Jack Brilz- Randy Michael 65; Rick Smith-Jack Roma 66; Alex Anderson-Rick Engum 66; Brad Cayko-Ted Jensen 66.
Riverstone Tournament
Ladies: 1st gross Kee Dunning/Stacey Stellflug/Deb Bonogofsky/Pauline Basso 65; 1st net Kelly Coleman/Jen Smith/Kim Kaiser/Jessica Flint 57.35, 2nd net Melody Erickson/Stacey Summers/Kimberly MacDonald/Janice Gotschall 58.4.
Men/mixed: 1st gross Steve Wahrlich/Tom Gai/John Nielsen/Caleb Trost 54. 1st net Tarra Grasley/Evan Neihaus/Payton Scott/Kevin Woodin 50.85, 2nd net Brady Hoiness/Devan Hoiness/James Watson/Chris Hoiness 50.95, 3rd net Tyler Sjostrom/John Galt/Jay Galt/Joey Raley 51.35, 4th net Shaun Cox/Jim Berry/Sam Berry/Jake Hedge 52.6.
Lake Hills
Optimist International Qualifying Tournament
The district-qualifying tournament for Zone 4 is set for Thursday, June 10 at Lake Hills Golf Club in Billings. Tee times will begin at 9 a.m.
The age categories for boys will be 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. For girls, the age divisions are 10-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $10 and the registration deadline is Monday, June 7.
Winners in each age group qualify for paid entry into the 36-hole district tournament also at Lake Hills on July 21-22.
E-mail registration with electronic payment to jrgolf@billingsoptimist.org
