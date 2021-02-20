Wrestling
Team Montana
National Recruiting Showcase
Travis Carpenter of Billings is working on putting together Team Montana to compete at the National Recruiting Showcase freestyle tournament in Coralville, Iowa, March 26-28.
Carpenter, the Montana USAW female wrestling director, said at the same time there is a USAW folkstyle national tourney.
The state champion wrestlers from the inaugural girls state championships at Lockwood High School are eligible to compete in the Showcase. Or, girls wrestlers can go through a qualifier in North Logan, Utah, March 11-12 and Carpenter would take a team to the qualifier as well if there is interest.
There isn't a qualification process for folkstyle nationals, Carpenter said.
There are 20 spots for Team Montana and if a girls wrestler wants to only compete in the folkstyle national tourney, she can.
The cost to participate as a member of Team Montana in the National Recruiting Showcase and/or folkstyle nationals will range from $300 to $350 said Carpenter, and that includes the flight, travel and hotel. Participants will be responsible for registration fees, a current USAW card and meals.
A clinic is also planned in Billings before departing for Coralville.
For information, call Carpenter at 559-737-3916 or email him at tcarpenter1974@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.