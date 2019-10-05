Wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
The first practice of the season is Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Levels Training Center, located at 523 S. 29th.
There is open registration during practice nights, which are Monday-Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Running
St. George Marathon
St. George, Utah
Montana finishers
Mary Owen, F, 28, Billings, 2:47:49; Neal R. Jenne, M, 27, Dillon, 2:51:14; Lauren Zent, F, 38, Billings, 3:18:40; Teresa Larsen, F, 41, Billings, 3:21:42; Jennifer Heyboer, F, 39, Kalispell, 3:31:57; Ruth Dye, F, 41, Billings, 3:35:07; Carter Raines, M, 29, Billings, 3:39:53; Catherine Schmidt, F, 29, Red Lodge, 3:59:30; Brian Bennion, M, 28, Missoula, 4:00:12; Evelyn Hogan, F, 40, Big Timber, 4:10:28; Annabel Lombard, F, 62, Fromberg, 4:15:52; Sarah Nash, F, 40, Harlowton, 4:22:48; Stacey J. Hughes, F, 44, Stanford, 4:44:59; Meghan J Cogdill, F, 25, Missoula, 4:51:53; Christy McFarland, F, 44, Bonner, 5:08:51; Stacey Hunter, F, 48, Missoula, 5:31:22; Gilbert Larson, M, 64, Missoula, 5:31:22; Rebecca Halford, F, 33, East Helena, 5:33:06; Doug Hunter, M, 47, Missoula, 6:24:43.
Notes: Owen finished second in her division, was the eighth overall female finisher and placed 50th overall. ... Jenne was eighth in his division, the 55th male finisher and 67th overall.
Golf
Eaglerock
Ironman 2-person Scramble
Regular Division: Jared Anderson/Matt Payovich 76 (won playoff); Robert Whiteheard/Lane Bradley 76; Nolan Laglay/Cody Swarthout 76; Chad Kvilhaus/Baxter Humphrey 77; Clint Linthicum/Peter Knowlton 78.
Senior Division: James Ronquillo/Dale Squires 81 (won playoff); Clint MacIntyre/Mike Palagyi 81; Matt Martinson/Kris Johnson 82; Kyle Woods/Ray Schmidt 87.
Ladies Division: Sue Peterson/Katy Peterson 95.
Flags: 1, Jared Anderson; 2, Mike Palagyi; 3, Palagyi; 4, James Ronquillo; 5, Jim Mangold; 6, Shane Meyers; 7, Aub Owen; 8, Matt Martinson; 9, Eric Paulsen; 10, Owen; 11, Mike Osterland; 12, Daniel Tedlund; 13, Palagyi; 14, Lane Bradley; 15, Kris Johnson; 16, Braxton Humphrey; 17, Chad mangold; 18, Bradley.
