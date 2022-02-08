Basketball
Cowtown Classic
The Cowtown Classic is March 19-20 and there are boys and girls divisions for grades 5-8.
The entry fee is $200 per team and there is a four-game guarantee. The registration deadline is March 14 at 9 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/MCCCowtownClassic .
Teams are entered on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a 10-team limit per age division. Only an entry fee will reserve a spot in the tournament.
The brackets will be sent via email on March 16 at the latest.
For information, contact Chase Tait at (406) 874-6213 or taitc@milescc.edu .
