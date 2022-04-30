Golf
Laurel
Member-Member/Member-Guest
Gross: Tyler Roberts/Jordan Roberts 63; Andrew Cortez/Ashley Cortez 63; Jim O'Neal/Paul O'Neal 64;Justin Arne/Houston Bradbury 65; Steve Weisenberger/Eli Weisenberger 66.
Net: Shawn Berry/Todd Atkinson 57; Larry Handsaker/Kirk Dehler 61; Robert Daly/Steve Jones 61; Dylan Meccage/Maurice Kaiser 62; Rob Venneman/Jared Kaiser 62; Jim Flotkoetter/Bob Queen 62; Jess Bookout-Mark Gilbertson 62.
