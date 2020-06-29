Golf

Yellowstone County Juniors

at Hilands

Boys

16-17: Cade Wagner 42, Reece Mayala 43, Landen Gradwohl 43, Reese Jensen 45, Casey Wilson 58

15: Wesley Tschacher 38, Bridger Davidson 40, Meredith Marsh 41, Boomer Taylen 48

14: Samuel Norman 42, Landon Olson 53, Connor Droogsma 60

13: Logan Connolly 41, William Conan 45, Jackson Styles 46, Josh Sears 53, Eli Stenberg 53

12: Jackson Eckley 26, Royce Taylor 28, Brek Strobel 30, Tim Lien 32

11: Colin Jensen 23, Jack Nielsen 26, Avery Hunter 28

10: Tighe Styles 16, Jonas Johnson 18, Trevor Guyer 19, Grady Martin 19

8-9: Rory Ryan 13, Jackson Bender 18, Silas Wyckoff 19

Girls

15-17: Haylee Adams 43, Hannah Adams 47, Bryan Turnquist 54, Hayden Trost 60, Annika Brocklebank 64

13-14: Rebecca Washington 48, Alivia Webinger 49, Jacey Spitzer 53, Jordan Nielsen 56, Alyssa Robertus 59

8-10: Paige Loberg 19, Clare Jensen 24, Hadley Mosser 24

Big Sky State Games

T-shirt deadline approaching

The best price and T-shirt deadlines are approaching for the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games in Billings July 17-19. Deadlines vary for each sport. Athletes who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early in order to receive the best price. T-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who sign up by July 1. Register online at www.bigskygames.org.

 Sport Deadlines

• July 3: Muzzle Loading (Location changed to Havre)

• July 8: Cornhole, Equestrian Pony & Miniature Horse Show, Flag Football, Youth Soccer, Grass Volleyball (Various divisions)

• July 9: 5-Stand Shooting, Sporting Clays Shooting, Skeet Shooting, Softball, Track & Field

• July 10: Lacrosse, Pickleball, Rifle Pistol, Rifle Pistol Bullseye Events, Adult Soccer, Tennis, Weightlifting

• July 13: Equestrian Jumping & Dressage, Golf

• July 14: Handball, Racquetball

• July 15: Arm Wrestling, Billiards, Bowling, Cycling, Disc Golf, Action Shooting Sports Pistol/.22 Rifle, Trapshooting, *New sport* Speed Climbing, Open Water Swimming, Table Tennis, Triathlon/Duathlon, Ultimate Frisbee

• July 16: Taekwondo, Road Race

• July 17: Karate, Trapshooting

• July 23: Cowboy Action & Wild Bunch Shooting

• July 31: Basketball

• August 10: Ice Hockey

Soccer

Youth Soccer Camp

This camp is for boys and girls in grades 1-6 and will be held Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Ben Steele Middle School. The camp will be conducted by Avery Kimmel and her teammates on the Billings West girls soccer team. The registration fee is $40 per person. To sign up go to https://tinyurl.com/ybrfo9km. For more information and payment options, contact Kimmel at 406-694-2814 or by email at a.kimmel03@gmail.com.

