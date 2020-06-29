Golf
Yellowstone County Juniors
at Hilands
Boys
16-17: Cade Wagner 42, Reece Mayala 43, Landen Gradwohl 43, Reese Jensen 45, Casey Wilson 58
15: Wesley Tschacher 38, Bridger Davidson 40, Meredith Marsh 41, Boomer Taylen 48
14: Samuel Norman 42, Landon Olson 53, Connor Droogsma 60
13: Logan Connolly 41, William Conan 45, Jackson Styles 46, Josh Sears 53, Eli Stenberg 53
12: Jackson Eckley 26, Royce Taylor 28, Brek Strobel 30, Tim Lien 32
11: Colin Jensen 23, Jack Nielsen 26, Avery Hunter 28
10: Tighe Styles 16, Jonas Johnson 18, Trevor Guyer 19, Grady Martin 19
8-9: Rory Ryan 13, Jackson Bender 18, Silas Wyckoff 19
Girls
15-17: Haylee Adams 43, Hannah Adams 47, Bryan Turnquist 54, Hayden Trost 60, Annika Brocklebank 64
13-14: Rebecca Washington 48, Alivia Webinger 49, Jacey Spitzer 53, Jordan Nielsen 56, Alyssa Robertus 59
8-10: Paige Loberg 19, Clare Jensen 24, Hadley Mosser 24
Big Sky State Games
T-shirt deadline approaching
The best price and T-shirt deadlines are approaching for the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games in Billings July 17-19. Deadlines vary for each sport. Athletes who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early in order to receive the best price. T-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who sign up by July 1. Register online at www.bigskygames.org.
Sport Deadlines
• July 3: Muzzle Loading (Location changed to Havre)
• July 8: Cornhole, Equestrian Pony & Miniature Horse Show, Flag Football, Youth Soccer, Grass Volleyball (Various divisions)
• July 9: 5-Stand Shooting, Sporting Clays Shooting, Skeet Shooting, Softball, Track & Field
• July 10: Lacrosse, Pickleball, Rifle Pistol, Rifle Pistol Bullseye Events, Adult Soccer, Tennis, Weightlifting
• July 13: Equestrian Jumping & Dressage, Golf
• July 14: Handball, Racquetball
• July 15: Arm Wrestling, Billiards, Bowling, Cycling, Disc Golf, Action Shooting Sports Pistol/.22 Rifle, Trapshooting, *New sport* Speed Climbing, Open Water Swimming, Table Tennis, Triathlon/Duathlon, Ultimate Frisbee
• July 16: Taekwondo, Road Race
• July 17: Karate, Trapshooting
• July 23: Cowboy Action & Wild Bunch Shooting
• July 31: Basketball
• August 10: Ice Hockey
Soccer
Youth Soccer Camp
This camp is for boys and girls in grades 1-6 and will be held Aug. 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Ben Steele Middle School. The camp will be conducted by Avery Kimmel and her teammates on the Billings West girls soccer team. The registration fee is $40 per person. To sign up go to https://tinyurl.com/ybrfo9km. For more information and payment options, contact Kimmel at 406-694-2814 or by email at a.kimmel03@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.