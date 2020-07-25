Golf

Hole-In-One 

Dan Bosch aced hole No. 6, a 150-yard layout, with a 9-iron at Laurel. The witnesses were: Mike Reiter, Pat Lynch and Jerry Weik.

Hilands

Ladies Point Par, Friday

9 holes: Karen Korell 35, Debbie Wood 41.

18 holes: Sue Mulkey 66, Amy Anderson 67, Candice Godrey 70.

Flags: Amy Anderson (2), Debbie Wood.

Saturday flags: 3/12 Jim Buller. 3/14 Jim Buller. 6/15 Dave Rye. 9/18 Kee Dunning.

Yegen

Seniors Match Play

Quarterfinals

Lanning Bracket: Swan def Turnquist +2

Hettinger Bracket: Schuld def Hilde 4&2

Schafer Bracket: Armstrong def Twilling 7 & 6

Adler Bracket: Parker def Kemp def Rivinius 3 & 2

Semifinals: Armstrong def Parker 2 & 1, Swan def Schuld 19 Holes

Third place: Schuld def Parker 1 up

Championship: Armstrong def Swan 2 & 1

Little League

Tournament of Champions

Championship games at Dehler Park

9-10 Majors Baseball Championship: HDR Engineering (Boulder-Arrowhead) 4, Eastlick Chirproctic (Laurel) 3

11-12 Majors Baseball Championship: Engineering West (Columbus) 7, Williams Appraisal (Burlington Central ) 5

Senior Baseball Championship Game 1 ( Double Elimination Tournament): Scheels (Burlington Central) 7, Little Caesars (Heights) 5

