Golf
Hole-In-One
Dan Bosch aced hole No. 6, a 150-yard layout, with a 9-iron at Laurel. The witnesses were: Mike Reiter, Pat Lynch and Jerry Weik.
Hilands
Ladies Point Par, Friday
9 holes: Karen Korell 35, Debbie Wood 41.
18 holes: Sue Mulkey 66, Amy Anderson 67, Candice Godrey 70.
Flags: Amy Anderson (2), Debbie Wood.
Saturday flags: 3/12 Jim Buller. 3/14 Jim Buller. 6/15 Dave Rye. 9/18 Kee Dunning.
Yegen
Seniors Match Play
Quarterfinals
Lanning Bracket: Swan def Turnquist +2
Hettinger Bracket: Schuld def Hilde 4&2
Schafer Bracket: Armstrong def Twilling 7 & 6
Adler Bracket: Parker def Kemp def Rivinius 3 & 2
Semifinals: Armstrong def Parker 2 & 1, Swan def Schuld 19 Holes
Third place: Schuld def Parker 1 up
Championship: Armstrong def Swan 2 & 1
Little League
Tournament of Champions
Championship games at Dehler Park
9-10 Majors Baseball Championship: HDR Engineering (Boulder-Arrowhead) 4, Eastlick Chirproctic (Laurel) 3
11-12 Majors Baseball Championship: Engineering West (Columbus) 7, Williams Appraisal (Burlington Central ) 5
Senior Baseball Championship Game 1 ( Double Elimination Tournament): Scheels (Burlington Central) 7, Little Caesars (Heights) 5
