Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors
Red Tee Scramble: Greg Charnesky, Mike Joyce, Doug Green, Will Muckelvane 63; Allen Krum, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton, Scott McMillin 65; Tom Feeley, Bill Poore, Dan Dinardi 67; Ron Hirsch, Ron Peterson, Pat Joyce 68.
Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors
Red Tee Scramble: Greg Charnesky, Mike Joyce, Doug Green, Will Muckelvane 63; Allen Krum, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton, Scott McMillin 65; Tom Feeley, Bill Poore, Dan Dinardi 67; Ron Hirsch, Ron Peterson, Pat Joyce 68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.