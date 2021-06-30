Golf

Hole-in-one

Andy Thomas drained an ace on the 145-yard hole No. 6 at the Johnny Walker Course at Pryor Creek with a 9-iron. Mike Meyer, Joel Chipman and Joe Balgua were witnesses.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Scramble: Ben Graves, Dale Hudiburgh, Jerry Hanson, Mike Campbell, Chet Birkeland 29; Dave Rye, Dale Owen, Larry Larson, Art Geiger, Ken Lind 32; Mike Hanson, John Tripp, Jerry Wolf, Jake Korell, Jim Koessler 32.

Ladies Fun Night

Results: Pauline Basso, Deb Bonogofsky, Kee Dunning, Stacy Stellflug 30; Joni Koelzer, Karen Korell, Jean Mills, Sue Schelle 32; Shannon Jensen, Katie Osborne, Jill Venable 32.1.

Laurel

Wednesday Seniors

2-Net Shamble: Mark Lackman, Tom Maurer, Mike Reiter 121; Jack Brilz, Don Hackmann, John Palagyi 125.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

Low Gross/Low Net

Flight A: Gross: John Steele 70; Net: Kenny Wilbert 62, Chuck Harvey 66, Russ Brown 69, Jim Doll 70, Greg Branstetter 72.

Flight B: Gross: Jerry Rivinius 77; Net: Bill Comstock 65, Rico Brennan 69, Wade Freiboth 69, Steve Schieno 69, John Junnila 69.

Flight C: Gross: Doug Green 83; Net: Earl May 64, Dave Pope 65, Chuck Willkom 68, Larry Karls 70, Roy Schmidt 71.

Flight D: Gross: Sandy MacDonald 86, Net: Dan Kooyman 64, Bob Schuler 65, Ken Laddusaw 66, Frank Wittenberg 69, Dennis Scherer 69.

Flags: 1 Greg Smith, 5 Jim Doll, 7 Ralph Snodgrass, 10 Jim Ashcraft, 14 Charlie Peaton, 17 Dan Kooyman.

Par 3

Ladies League

Shamble: Juli Peden, Jeanne Astle, Donna Newell 87; Barb Whittle, Judy Pirtz, Jeanette Bejot, Kathie Riggs 91.5; Donna Timmerman, Vicki Bell, Joyce Norris, Margaret Solheim 96.5; Nancy Schieno, Joyce Ramseier, Sylvia McCalla 101.3; Judy Hugelen, Joyce Pulley, Leslie Sills 103.

Yellowstone CC

Wednesday Seniors

Best Ball: Kevin Brewer, Scott Koch, Dale Peterson 59; Gary Simonich, Wayne Hirsch, Joe Roy 61.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Waltz Time: Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Barry Bolton, Charles Jensen 152; Bruce Grendahl, Keith Beartusk, Donald Charpentier, Randy Thomas 158; Paul Miron, Roger Ditto, Woody Woods, Raymond Corcoran 160; Michael Songer, Joel Leite, Wally Sims, Dave Davidson 161; Bob Oostermeyer, Bob Riehl, Al Pehler, Dick Dye 161; Kirt Christensen, Ron Engelhardt, Raymond Hicks, Jim Peters 162; Dan Singer, Martin Rukstad, Denny McGinnis, Joseph Meyer 162. 

Tags

Load comments