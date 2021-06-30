Golf
Hole-in-one
Andy Thomas drained an ace on the 145-yard hole No. 6 at the Johnny Walker Course at Pryor Creek with a 9-iron. Mike Meyer, Joel Chipman and Joe Balgua were witnesses.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble: Ben Graves, Dale Hudiburgh, Jerry Hanson, Mike Campbell, Chet Birkeland 29; Dave Rye, Dale Owen, Larry Larson, Art Geiger, Ken Lind 32; Mike Hanson, John Tripp, Jerry Wolf, Jake Korell, Jim Koessler 32.
Ladies Fun Night
Results: Pauline Basso, Deb Bonogofsky, Kee Dunning, Stacy Stellflug 30; Joni Koelzer, Karen Korell, Jean Mills, Sue Schelle 32; Shannon Jensen, Katie Osborne, Jill Venable 32.1.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors
2-Net Shamble: Mark Lackman, Tom Maurer, Mike Reiter 121; Jack Brilz, Don Hackmann, John Palagyi 125.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
Low Gross/Low Net
Flight A: Gross: John Steele 70; Net: Kenny Wilbert 62, Chuck Harvey 66, Russ Brown 69, Jim Doll 70, Greg Branstetter 72.
Flight B: Gross: Jerry Rivinius 77; Net: Bill Comstock 65, Rico Brennan 69, Wade Freiboth 69, Steve Schieno 69, John Junnila 69.
Flight C: Gross: Doug Green 83; Net: Earl May 64, Dave Pope 65, Chuck Willkom 68, Larry Karls 70, Roy Schmidt 71.
Flight D: Gross: Sandy MacDonald 86, Net: Dan Kooyman 64, Bob Schuler 65, Ken Laddusaw 66, Frank Wittenberg 69, Dennis Scherer 69.
Flags: 1 Greg Smith, 5 Jim Doll, 7 Ralph Snodgrass, 10 Jim Ashcraft, 14 Charlie Peaton, 17 Dan Kooyman.
Par 3
Ladies League
Shamble: Juli Peden, Jeanne Astle, Donna Newell 87; Barb Whittle, Judy Pirtz, Jeanette Bejot, Kathie Riggs 91.5; Donna Timmerman, Vicki Bell, Joyce Norris, Margaret Solheim 96.5; Nancy Schieno, Joyce Ramseier, Sylvia McCalla 101.3; Judy Hugelen, Joyce Pulley, Leslie Sills 103.
Yellowstone CC
Wednesday Seniors
Best Ball: Kevin Brewer, Scott Koch, Dale Peterson 59; Gary Simonich, Wayne Hirsch, Joe Roy 61.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Waltz Time: Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Barry Bolton, Charles Jensen 152; Bruce Grendahl, Keith Beartusk, Donald Charpentier, Randy Thomas 158; Paul Miron, Roger Ditto, Woody Woods, Raymond Corcoran 160; Michael Songer, Joel Leite, Wally Sims, Dave Davidson 161; Bob Oostermeyer, Bob Riehl, Al Pehler, Dick Dye 161; Kirt Christensen, Ron Engelhardt, Raymond Hicks, Jim Peters 162; Dan Singer, Martin Rukstad, Denny McGinnis, Joseph Meyer 162.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.